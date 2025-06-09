Van Horn's loyal group of coaches celebrate Razorbacks' success again
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In an age where coaching turnover is higher than ever, Dave Van Horn's staff has kept a remarkable level of continuity.
Hitting coach Nate Thompson is in his eighth season. Pitching coach Matt Hobbs is in his seventh. Third base coach Bobby Wernes is in his fifth. Director of Operation Clay Goodwin is in his 18th.
The list goes on and on. The only official newcomer first base coach Hudson Polk, who spent two years as a player before moving to a coaching role.
They've all experienced the lows of 2023 and 2024, when teams that were not as accomplished in the regular season came to Baum-Walker Stadium and walked off the field with the trophy.
Because they stayed loyal, they all got to experience the feeling of walking off the field with the trophy this time, a moment three seasons in the making.
"We get along," Van Horn said. "My coaches are extremely loyal to me and I'm loyal to them. Obviously, their wives know that and you can tell that we all genuinely care about each other."
It was also evident in the postgame how each member of the staff made a profound impact on the players. The head coach gets the spotlight and the microphone after games, but it's the entire staff that keeps the train on tracks.
Van Horn gave all the credit to the players in his opening statement. They're the ones who actually play and win the games.
They get the big hit in the box or the strikeout on the mound. The players were equally as quick to give it back to the staff.
"It means a lot," right fielder Logan Maxwell said. "This group of guys. Support staff. Everyone here. They put in a lot of work behind the scenes that a lot of people don’t see, and to be able to do this, to reach one of our goals, it means a lot."
Perhaps there's no better illustration of that bond than, ironically, the opposing dugout. Tony Vitello, has been gone eight seasons now.
Both teams have been to Omaha multiple times since he left. Vitello has even reached the pinnacle of the sport by winning the national title in 2024.
Eight seasons on and hundreds of wins later for both teams, there's still an everlasting bond that transcends fandoms and hatred for rival schools.
"I miss some of those guys," Vitello said, appearing to hold back emotion. "They deserve to win. Certainly would like to beat them. I think maybe we [will] play them next year. Some of those guys said things they didn't have to say, and I think there's a mutual respect there."
Vitello finished his statement by paying Van Horn one last telling compliment.
"It's a good place to work,” Vitello said.
Van Horn's been through this song and dance before. This is his 10th appearance at the College World Series as a head coach, but it's his first with triplet granddaughters, even more family to savor the moment.
"It would be good pictures for them to see down the road," Van Horn said. "Look forward to sharing with them. It's special just having my family there,"
There is still one unavoidable fact though. The first nine times Van Horn has boarded the bus to Omaha, he's come back empty-handed.
The story is written. Newly-minted Grandpa DVH, with his band of loyal coaches, boarding the bus to Omaha again, this time vowing for a different result.
"We want to win a natty bad for him," outfielder Charles Davalan said. "He deserves it. We’ll give it all we got in Omaha for him."
Wouldn't that be the perfect epilogue?