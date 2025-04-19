Van Horn's Hogs face important week after recent setbacks
In the world of sports, ecstasy and agony don't live far apart. Coach Dave Van Horn's Arkansas Razorbacks experienced that reality in the last week.
Just a week ago, the Razorbacks were No. 1 in the country and looked like a legitimate contender for the national championship.
Now, they're at a crossroads. Some might even consider it a critical juncture in Arkansas' long season.
After ascending to the top of the collegiate baseball rankings, the Hogs promptly lost back-to-back SEC series, including four of their last five games.
They looked every bit the best team in the country when they whipped the No. 7 Georgia Bulldogs 13-3 in the first game of last weekend's series in Athens, Ga.
The Hogs scored 10 runs in the last three innings, including seven in the ninth, to win 13-3.
Then came consecutive 7-6 losses to the Bulldogs, the series finale lasting 12 frustrating innings.
A little home cooking at Baum-Walker Stadium figured to get the Hogs back on track, but it wasn't to be.
Texas A&M, the preseason No. 1 team, left Fayetteville with a pair of wins and renewed confidence.
The Aggies won Thursday's opener, 7-4. The Razorbacks rebounded to win, 11-5, in the opener of Friday's doubleheader. Arkansas had chances in the nightcap but eventually lost, 9-2, in the series finale.
Van Horn is thankful his team doesn't play again until Tuesday when they host Little Rock in the first of two games on consecutive nights at Baum-Walker. They'll rest this weekend before practicing Monday.
"You could tell our guys were tired [Friday]," Van Horn said. "The second game, they were tired. We were hoping that we could get through it, find a way to win it. But A&M, they’re really good."
As usual, Van Horn had a realistic take on losing to the Aggies, a talented bunch just now hitting their stride after early-season disappointments.
"Give credit to A&M," Van Horn said. "They played better than us and they got some big hits when they needed them [Thursday] night and then in that second game [Friday]. They pitched better than us. That’s why they won two out of three."
Now the Hogs face a road trip to Florida beginning next Friday. After that is a huge home series against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns May 1-3.
The Longhorns have won nine of their last 10 games, including six-of-seven against SEC foes. The Longhorns defeated Auburn in their first two games Thursday and Friday in Austin.
Arkansas' 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday can be seen on SEC Network Plus while Wednesday's 5 p.m. contest will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
Friday's 5:30 p.m. game and Sunday's noon tilt are on SEC Network Plus with Saturday's 2 p.m. start televised on SEC Network.
While the Hogs are no longer ranked No. 1 and will drop from the No. 2 spot they occupied this week, they remain a top contender to reach the College World Series. They just need to get back on track.