FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball starting third baseman TJ Pompey announced his return to the Razorbacks earlier on Sunday as he aims to continue the success he achieved at the plate last season.

Pompey experienced early-season struggles at the plate but made significant improvements as the season progressed.

He entered conference play with a determined mindset, helping to energize the Razorbacks. By the end of his junior year, he achieved a .260 batting average, with 51 hits and 15 home runs.

Pomp is BACK 💪 pic.twitter.com/uIOr4yG07k — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) July 19, 2026

The product of Coppell, Texas, will need to focus on his performance in the batter's box, as he set a program record this past season with 88 strikeouts in 196 at-bats, resulting in a strikeout percentage of 45%.

The announcement of Pompey's return is significant for the Razorbacks, especially since they will lose Georgia State transfer Wills Maginnis to the Boston Red Sox, who selected him No. 334 overall in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Pompey's return surprised many, as the Arkansas coaching staff had thought he would enter this year's draft. Coach Dave Van Horn and others considered it likely that Pompey would pursue his professional career early.

Pompey, who joined the Razorbacks last season, previously spent two seasons at Lubbock. During his freshman year, he finished with a .279 batting average, recording 53 hits and 10 home runs. His sophomore campaign began strongly, as he was hitting .348 with 24 hits and 5 home runs before a wrist injury ultimately cut his season short.

Having just hit a monster home run that cleared the scoreboard at Alabama, the Arkansas Razorbacks' TJ Pompey celebrates. | Razorback Communications

Despite Pompey's early struggles, highlighting his potential in top-tier matchups, such as against Oklahoma, can inspire fans and analysts by showcasing his resilience.

Pompey finished that series with six hits and seven RBIs, demonstrating his capacity to excel under pressure. His performance against Alabama, with six hits and six RBIs, further underscores his growth, earning him SEC Player of the Week honors and making fans and coaches feel proud of his progress.

Pompey faced challenges not only at the plate but also in the field last year, recording a team-high 11 errors. He struggled to keep his glove down and make clean, consistent throws. As a result, he finished his junior season with the Razorbacks having a team-low fielding percentage of .919.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will also keep their loaded first-year class intact as the Razorbacks didn't have any of their incoming freshman drafted for the first time in 22 years.

Coach Dave Van Horn is also welcoming the number one overall transfer class to Fayetteville, despite the Razorbacks having three transfer commits drafted in this year's draft

Pompey has joined junior Nolan Souza, who announced his return to the Razorbacks on Saturday night.

They are among the first of many players expected to return to the team as the Hogs strive to make a comeback to Omaha and finally secure the elusive national championship that has so far eluded them.

Coach Dave Van Horn and his staff will have a strong roster heading into the 2026 season, with the returns of Pompey and Souza.

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