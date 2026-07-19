Dave Van Horn Gets His Wish With News of Nolan Souza's Return

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As evidenced by their haul in the transfer portal, Dave Van Horn and the Arkansas baseball coaching staff are doing everything in their power to finally bring a College World Series to the University of Arkansas.

That vision took a big step forward on Saturday night when it was revealed that second baseman Nolan Souza would return to Arkansas for his senior season.

Souza has been a consistent offensive producer for the Razorbacks since he came to UA in 2023. He tallied 61 hits for an average of .272 in 2026 and had an on-base percentage of .360. He's yet to record a batting average under .250 as a Razorback or an OBP under .350.

Souz is BACK 🤙 pic.twitter.com/uGtQBWbUqG — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) July 19, 2026

But it's not just Souza's offensive production that should make Razorback fans welcome him back with open arms.

He's yet to commit a defensive error in his collegiate career, which is especially notable after a 2026 campaign in which Arkansas committed a ghastly 62 errors, their most as a team since 2019. That can't happen if Arkansas is to finally reach the promised land and win a national title.

As many quality transfers as the Hogs have going into next season, it's never a bad thing to have a player who has spent years in a system. Souza has stuck it out at Arkansas and knows what it's like to play for Van Horn.

In an era of college athletics where extreme roster turnover is no longer notable, he's been a constant at Arkansas and should be a leader both on and off the field.

Van Horn certainly isn't going to complain about Souza's return. The Hall of Fame coach said in June that Souza would benefit from another season of college baseball.

"I think if Souza decides to come back and he’s still here working out, he’s not going home this summer, he’s going to see what happens in the draft as of now and he’s a lot better than what he showed numbers wise," Van Horn said on June 25, per KNWA. "I’ve had a couple conversations with him since the season ended in my office one-on-one and I think he knows how good I think he can be.

"I want him, if he signs pro, I want him to go in there and have success. I just think he needs a little more time.”

Van Horn got his wish and now has not only a productive hitter and infielder, but a player who should be a bona fide leader in the dugout for the Razorbacks next season.

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