Which 2026 prospects are likely to commit to Hogs next?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari often gets his pick when it comes to recruiting high school athletes.
There's a pair of forwards in the class of 2026 in No. 1 overall prospect Tyran Stokes and the No. 8 player in the nation Miikka Muurinen, according to 247sports.
Both of them are ball dominant, athletic big men capable of stretching the floor with their shooting ability.
At 6-foot-7 245 pounds, Stokes is a dynamic stretch forward for Notre Dame High School in California and is one of the most explosive players at the prep level.
He has been dominant in the talent laden state of California, averaging 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals per game as a junior and is poised for another great year as a senior.
Stokes came up just short in the Southern Selection Open Division Championship Game in California this season but it wasn't due to lack of effort as he scored 21 points and added 13 rebounds in a loss.
Muurinen, a Finland native, first came on the scene in 2023 when he represented his homeland during the 2023 FIBA U16 European Championship, averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game.
His work over the years has helped him develop into one of the top two-way prep stars nationally and a professional prospect due to his finely developed big man game NBA scouts dream about.
The 6-foot-10, 185 pound forward's international experience to become a well-rounded player who can spot up or break down defenses off the dribble to finish at the rim with contact.
He also possesses an underrated ability as a rim runner who can attack in transition as facilitator or runner.
His length puts pressure on smaller defenders due to a high release point on his shot similar to a Trevon Brazile.
Defensively, Muurinen has a smooth feel to his game as a willing rebounder, versatlie defender of several positions and affects shots all over the floor.
Arkansas will have plenty of competition to land Muurinen's signature as Alabama, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan, Texas Tech and UCLA are all in play for him.
One major role the Razorbacks can play in his recruitment is that Muurinen has played for Brad Beal Elite on the Nike EYBL circuit in the past and likely has an established relationship with former teammate and Arkansas commit, JJ Andrews.
Another prospect to keep an eye on is 247sports No. 14 overall prospect Taylen Kinney out of Overtime Elite in Atlanta.
He is currently on an official visit at Louisville this weekend but Arkansas oftentimes stays in touch with the elite basketball academy.
Calipari has signed two guards from OTE since his arrival at Arkansas in sophomore Karter Knox and true freshman Meleek Thomas.
The 6-foot-1, 185 pound point guard is being recruited hardest by Purdue, Kentucky, Arkansas, Kansas, Oregon and North Carolina.
While a Kentucky native, it may be a tough task to get his attention away from in-state schools but when Calipari wants someone, he'll oftentimes get them.
During his sophomore year at Newport High School in Kentucky, he averaged 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and over one steal per game.
Kinney scored in double figures in each of his games as a junior, averaging over 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals per game with shooting splits of 56% from the field, 33% from three and 74% at the free throw line.