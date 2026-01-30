White Sox Invite Former Razorbacks Hagen Smith, Michael Turner to Camp

Former Arkansas Razorbacks Hagen Smith and Michael Turner were among 22 players invited to Chicago White Sox spring training, the club announced Thursday morning.

Smith, a left-handed pitcher, and Turner, a catcher, both received non-roster invitations as the organization prepares for camp in Glendale, Arizona.

The White Sox extended invitations to 22 players overall, and among them were Smith and Turner, a pair of ex-Hogs with distinct Razorback legacies.

Spring workouts for pitchers and catchers are scheduled to begin Feb. 10, with full-squad activities starting Feb. 15 at the White Sox facility in Glendale, Ariz.

For both men, the invite is a fresh chapter in the professional arc that began with standout performances in Fayetteville.

Smith's Journey from Fayetteville to Chicago

Smith, a left-handed pitcher who once paced Arkansas' pitching rotation, arrives at White Sox camp with a Hogs' résumé that included strong early success and continued development.

As a freshman, he made 20 appearances with 15 starts for Arkansas, going 7-2 with a 4.66 ERA and striking out 90 batters in 77.1 innings of work.

Those numbers only hinted at the dominance to come.

Smith quickly etched his name into Razorback history, finishing his collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in strikeouts with 360 and putting together an exceptional junior season with a 9-2 record, 2.04 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 84 innings.

He also captured SEC Pitcher of the Year and National Pitcher of the Year honors in 2024 — accolades that underscored his dominance in college baseball.

Drafted fifth overall by the White Sox in 2024, Smith signed a professional contract and made his way through the club’s system.

He spent time with Chicago’s minor league affiliates, posting solid innings and continued strikeouts that underscored the promise he showed with the Razorbacks.

Now invited to spring training again, Smith will get another extended look in big-league camp.

The White Sox have repeatedly shown a willingness to give young pitchers a shot to compete for roster spots or winter league roles based on progress and health.

Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Michael Turner during game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Michael Morrison-allHOGS Images

Turner Was Catcher, Leader with Hogs' Legacy

Turner’s path has been less about overpowering stuff and more about consistent offensive production and defensive reliability.

With Arkansas, the left-handed batter appeared in 64 games with 63 starts, serving primarily as catcher while also seeing time at first base and designated hitter.

His Razorbacks career slash line of .323/.388/.502 with nine home runs and 53 RBIs showcased a well-rounded bat and on-base ability that kept Hogs fans engaged throughout his time in Fayetteville.

Turner also led Arkansas with 83 hits, including 17 doubles, scored 40 runs and posted a strong fielding percentage in the catching role.

That consistent production and poise behind the plate helped make him a reliable presence in one of college baseball’s toughest conferences.

Having been drafted by the White Sox in 2022 and working his way through the minors, Turner now gets the chance to show his progress against high-caliber camp competition.

His invite underscores Chicago’s belief in his ability to contribute behind the plate and potentially provide depth if he continues to develop offensively.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Invites Mean

Both players are part of a broader White Sox strategy that blends veteran reclamation projects with high-ceiling young talent.

Smith and Turner join a group that includes rising prospects from the organization and free-agent signees now competing for roles this spring.

Smith’s track record from his Razorbacks days as a lefty who consistently punched out batters and earned some of college baseball’s highest accolades gives him an intriguing profile as camp unfolds.

Turner’s Razorback batting mark and defensive steadiness behind the plate offer a different but equally valuable skill set for the White Sox to evaluate.

Beyond statistics and spring workouts, these invites represent meaningful opportunities for both former Hogs to try and land spot for future major-league roles.

