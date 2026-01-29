MLB players will begin defrosting in February for the start of spring training ahead of the 2026 regular season, which begins at the end of March.

The players from all 30 teams will either travel down to the Cactus League in Arizona or the Grapefruit League in Florida in February to compete in spring training.

Notably, the first players to report each season are the pitchers and catchers, as they tend to arrive a few days before the rest of their teammates do.

Here’s a breakdown of when each team’s pitchers and catchers will have their first workouts ahead of spring training. Teams will begin the workouts either on Feb. 10, 11, 12 or 13. These dates are subject to change.

When do MLB Pitchers and Catchers report for 2026 Spring Training?

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Arizona Diamondbacks (AZ)

Chicago White Sox (AZ)

San Francisco Giants (AZ)

Texas Rangers (AZ)

Atlanta Braves (FL)

Boston Red Sox (FL)

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Athletics (AZ)

Chicago Cubs (AZ)

Cincinnati Reds (AZ)

Kansas City Royals (AZ)

Los Angeles Angels (AZ)

San Diego Padres (AZ)

Baltimore Orioles (FL)

Detroit Tigers (FL)

Houston Astros (FL)

Miami Marlins (FL)

New York Mets (FL)

Philadelphia Phillies (FL)

Pittsburgh Pirates (FL)

Toronto Blue Jays (FL)

Washington Nationals (FL)

Thursday, Feb. 12

Cleveland Guardians (AZ)

Colorado Rockies (AZ)

Milwaukee Brewers (AZ)

Seattle Mariners (AZ)

Minnesota Twins (FL)

New York Yankees (FL)

St. Louis Cardinals (FL)

Tampa Bay Rays (FL)

Friday, Feb. 13

Los Angeles Dodgers (AZ)

When do the remaining players arrive at Spring Training?

The rest of the MLB rosters will arrive at Spring Training a few days after the pitchers and catchers. Here’s the expected arrival dates for each team.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Arizona Diamondbacks (AZ)

Chicago White Sox (AZ)

San Diego Padres (AZ)

San Francisco Giants (AZ)

Texas Rangers (AZ)

Atlanta Braves (FL)

Boston Red Sox (FL)

Detroit Tigers (FL)

Monday, Feb. 16

Athletics (AZ)

Chicago Cubs (AZ)

Cincinnati Reds (AZ)

Kansas City Royals (AZ)

Los Angeles Angels (AZ)

Baltimore Orioles (FL)

Houston Astros (FL)

Miami Marlins (FL)

Minnesota Twins (FL)

New York Mets (FL)

New York Yankees (FL)

Philadelphia Phillies (FL)

Pittsburgh Pirates (FL)

St. Louis Cardinals (FL)

Toronto Blue Jays (FL)

Washington Nationals (FL)

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Cleveland Guardians (AZ)

Colorado Rockies (AZ)

Los Angeles Dodgers (AZ)

Milwaukee Brewers (AZ)

Seattle Mariners (AZ)

Tampa Bay Rays (FL)

