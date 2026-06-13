Why Arkansas Baseball's Transfer Portal Haul Is Better Than You Think

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks and coach Dave Van Horn were able to get an early start on the transfer portal this offseason after being ousted from the NCAA Regionals for the third time in four years.

After reportedly missing out on Maryland's Big Ten All-Freshman transfer shortstop Ty Kaunus, the Razorbacks have pieced together a solid crop of additions early on out of the portal early on.

He committed to Texas Tech over Arkansas after starting all 56 games for the Terrapins in 2026 by slashing .286/.410/.438 with 62 hits, 44 runs, 16 doubles, one triple, five home runs, 39 RBI, 46 walks. Kaunus was also perfect in stolen bases, going 4-of-4.

Despite the early miss, Arkansas is still gaining steam and has pieced together a solid three-man group early on in this cycle.

Thank you @CharlotteBSB, with that I will be committing to the university of Arkansas @RazorbackBSB for the 2026 fall. pic.twitter.com/1JlHMaWobs — Dawson Bryce (@dawso58225) June 11, 2026

Dawson Bryce, Charlotte

After starting the 2026 seasons as the American Conference Preseason Player of the Year, but the 6-foot-3, 200 pound third basemen missed a good chunk of the season due to injury.

As a junior, Bryce still made 30 appearances for the 49ers while batting .306 with three home runs, 25 RBIs, eight doubles, one triple, nine walks, 21 strikeouts, and five stolen bases.

He enjoyed a breakout 2025 campaign after piecing together a first team All-Conference honors while batting .340 with 14 home runs, 17 doubles, one triple and 53 RBI across 58 games for the 49ers. Bryce helped lead Charlotte to a 36-22 overall record before being losing back-to-back games in the American Conference Tournament.

The now three-time transfer thanked his coaches at Charlotte following his commitment to Arkansas with a post on X. "Thank you

Charlotte Baseball, with that I will be committing to the University of Arkansas for the 2026 fall."



While Bryce's third base position is currently held by rising senior TJ Pomepy should he return to Arkansas for his senior year. Veteran infielder Nolan Souza previously played at the hot corner, but has been willing to play any position asked of him by coaches.

Zeb Allen, Senior

The Fort Smith native has been sensational throughout his career with the Bears, crushing the school record with 30 home runs.

Allen has played in 163 games across three seasons in Conway while batting .306 with 29 doubles, 11 triples and 115 RBIs.

His level of consistency and power is something the Razorbacks sorely missed last season with multiple hitters recording 50+ hits and 50+ strikeouts. In Allen's case, he recorded 63 hits to go along with 45 strikeouts in 2026.

The veteran slugger posted on Instagram earlier this week about his commitment to the Razorbacks saying, "Excited for the next step. All glory to God."

Per his rep @ZCardenez Belmont Freshman LHP Ridge Harvey has committed to Arkansas. This year in 7 starts had a 3.04 FIP and struck out 50 hitters in 46 innings of work. pic.twitter.com/rmbZiYMfbB — aroundthehorn (@_aroundthehorn_) June 6, 2026

Ridge Harvey, Sophomore



The rising sophomore will join the Razorbacks in 2026, according to his agency Around The Horn via X (formerly Twitter).

He enjoyed a big freshman season on the mound for the Belmont Bruins in 2026, starting in eight of his 14 appearances. The 6-foot-1 left hander touted a 4.24 ERA, 50 punchouts and issued only 15 walks in 46.2 innings.

Harvey, a native of Collierville, (Tenn.), was named an honorable mention by Missouri Valley Conference coaches and also finished fifth in the league's freshman of the year voting.

He will have three seasons left to play for the Razorbacks and is an intriguing addition who could blossom into a starting role under pitching coach Matt Hobbs.

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