Calipari Lambasts Teams For Passing on Thomas, Former Guard Drops 30 on Pistons
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Meleek Thomas put together the best NBA Summer League performance for a rookie Razorback so far this summer on Sunday.
In the Cavaliers' 103-94 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon, the former UA guard dropped a game-high 30 points, dished out seven assists, grabbed four rebounds and had four steals.
Thomas shot 10-24 from the field (41.7 percent) and 4-10 from beyond the arc in his second taste of NBA action. He scored 20 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, on Friday in his Summer League debut.
Thomas' big game came in front of Arknasas head coach John Calipari, lured Thomas to the UofA and coached the guard during his lone season in Fayetteville.
"He made all the right plays!," Calipari said of Thomas in a social media post after the game. "I am more convinced now that people are going to regret passing on him!"
While Calipari appeared on the Prime Video telecast of the game, Thomas sank a three while drawing a foul. He converted the four-point play and was 3-3 from the foul line on the afternoon.
"This kid right here, people missed on him, " Calipari said as Thomas pulled up to shoot. "Don't make that! Don't do that! They missed on him."
Former Kentucky guard John Wall agreed with Calipari, saying on the broadcast that Thomas should've been a first-round pick.
"I'm still mad at Cleveland, because they traded [their] first-round pick," Calipari said. "What are you doing?"
it's safe to say things are working out so far for Thomas, who has shown every bit of offensive upside at the professional level that he did in a Razorback uniform.
Two Summer League games don't serve as definitive previews as to what Thomas' rookie season will look like, but it'd be surprising if he didn't play his way into a consistent role during the regular season. Nerves or the other factors involved in the transition to the NBA clearly haven't hampered Thomas so far.
The Cavaliers will have two days off before playing the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday (4:30 p.m. ET, Prime Video). Thomas enters that game averaging 25 points through his first two NBA Summer League contests.
Elsewhere in the NBA, Darius Acuff Jr. and the Sacramento Kings will play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, with Trevon Brazile and the Denver Nuggets slated to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sam Stubbs is a student at the University of Arkansas pursuing a degree in journalism. He has worked at the UA’s student newspaper, the Arkansas Traveler, since October 2025, becoming the assistant sports editor in December 2025. When he's not writing about the Razorbacks, Sam can be found covering NASCAR for Yardbarker and is a member of the National Motorsports Press Association (NMPA), winning an award for race coverage from the association in February 2025. He's previously worked for Heavy, Field Level Media, Frontstretch and FanSided.Follow sammageestubbs