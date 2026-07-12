Why Hornets Traded LaMelo Ball After Franchise’s Best Season in Years

The Jaylen Brown trade takes the cake for the most shocking decision of this NBA offseason, but the LaMelo Ball trade does feel like a close second.

The Hornets were the feel-good season of this last NBA campaign who seemed to check every box when looking for teams on the rise. After a rash of injuries to start the year, Charlotte’s young core was finally able to play long stretches of games together and meshed perfectly as second-year coach Charles Lee’s vision became reality on both ends. The team won numerous games in the second half of the year against genuine contenders and made a wild push for the playoffs that fell just barely short.

The final game of the year left bad tastes in everybody’s mouths; the Hornets got obliterated by the Magic in the final Eastern Conference play-in game and didn’t put up much of a fight. But it didn’t erase the positive vibes around the franchise after its best season since 2021–22 and only the second 40-win campaign in the last decade. And Ball seemed to be at the center of it all as the roster’s only skilled ballhandler and creative, outrageous conductor of the offense.

Then, out of nowhere, the All-Star point guard got shipped to the Timberwolves in exchange for Naz Reid and numerous draft assets. Any visions of what the Hornets’ young core might look like with more experience died on the grapevine.

This past Saturday, the man who made the move publicly explained why it happened. Once the trade finally became official on Friday, Charlotte general manager Jeff Peterson met with the media to offer his thinking behind the blockbuster trade and called it one of the most difficult decisions he’s ever had to make.

“When you look at the totality of the season and where we were, it's important to take an honest look in the mirror at where our guys are as a team, and that's what I did at the end of the season,” Peterson began when asked why he felt now was the right time to trade Ball via The Charlotte Observer’s Rod Boone. “It just felt like... The goal isn't to get to the play-in, or even the playoffs in one year. I've said it plenty of times since I've been here in Charlotte. The goal is to get to the playoffs and stay there for a long time, and eventually contend and compete for championships.



“The timing, from the standpoint of getting Naz Reid, (when you can get) a player of his caliber. Of course, the draft capital and flexibility, it just felt like something that would be able to achieve multiple goals in one transaction. The timing, from that standpoint, came back to, we want to make deep runs in the playoffs. We don’t want to hope that we're making a run in the play-in game or anything like that.



“It's my job to not just look at half of last season or two-thirds of last season. I've been here for a little bit over two years now. So looking at the totality of the picture and also looking at trends along the league. Just making an objective decision in terms of just the timing and being honest with myself of where we really are as it compares to the rest of the league.”

Peterson was also quick to praise Ball as a “tremendous” player, even though he felt it was the right time for the organization to make this move.

“I'll say it every day: LaMelo was tremendous in our run last year,” Peterson emphasized. “He was extremely impactful and I know he's going to do great in Minnesota. But for the Charlotte Hornets, just felt like it was the right time to execute a trade of that magnitude. We're in a great position because of the talent, the depth of our roster and our flexibility.”

It was fairly standard GM speak that will leave fans looking for deeper meaning behind the Ball trade largely unsastified. But it isn’t too tricky to connect the dots of Peterson’s quotes to find the primary motivator behind the trade.

What to make of Hornets GM’s comments about Ball trade

Charles Lee will have to coach the Hornets without his star point guard next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Peterson did not think what we saw out of the Hornets last year was enough to build a championship foundation. That is the crux of the matter here.

Charlotte went 32–13 to end the season and statistically ranked as a top-five team on both ends from January 1 on. In many ways it’s fair to say no team played better basketball than the Hornets did down the stretch of the year. With the offense running through Ball the offense was creating an enormous amount of three-point opportunities for all the deadly shooters dotting the roster. Defensively there was definitely some luck involved that allowed for Charlotte’s excellence on that end—opponents shot 34% from three in 2026 against the Hornets, second-worst in the entire NBA behind only the Lakers. But with the length and athleticism Charlotte’s core offered (as well as the breakout play of center Moussa Diabaté) it felt like the bones of a decent defense was there. Certainly a defense good enough to compete if the offense was elite, and there was plenty of reason to believe it was.

But Peterson didn’t buy it. He didn’t offer a reason why, of course, but we can point to a number of factors. Charlotte’s embarrassing belly-flop against Orlando felt like a regression to the mean that shouldn’t be held against the players too much, but it wasn’t exactly a championship-caliber showing of resilience when they rolled over in the first half. Like several teams the Hornets also enjoyed an easy schedule during their winning streak thanks to the absurd number of teams trying to tank their way into the top five of a historically talented 2026 NBA draft class.

And, above all, the second half of any NBA season is a mirage in many ways. The great teams are winding down as they conserve energy for the playoffs and the good teams largely do the same with the exception of a handful of games on the schedule that will impact playoff positioning. Teams like the Hornets, who have nothing to lose and everything to gain, give themselves a massive advantage by giving 110% effort against those teams. That advantage disappears completely when the opponent is doing the same thing. The Hornets beat one such team in the Heat in the play-in tournament but ran into a brick wall with a postseason berth on the line.

Whether it was for those reasons or more still, Peterson clearly believed the second half version of the Hornets we saw wasn’t entirely real. They weren’t going to be a 50-win team next season, as their 60% winning percentage in 2026 suggested. There was something there, but not a team ready to contend anytime soon. Then the Minnesota offer appeared and Peterson made the call.

It’s a gutsy choice. There was a real chance the core of Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Kneuppel could have made a few deep playoff runs in the next five years. There was also a real risk they never managed to do so. It seems their GM thought that reality was more likely than one where they become annual contenders in the East.

Only time will prove Peterson right or wrong. For now the public must accept that he made his evaluation of Charlotte’s core and found it wanting.

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