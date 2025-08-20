10 Days to Kickoff: Why Taylen Green tops list of most important players
There are only 10 more days until Arkansas kicks off its 2025 season against Alabama A&M.
Teams are now shifting more towards preparing for a specific opponent instead of installing new offensive and defensive plays, depth charts are being finalized and players are preparing for the upcoming three month-long grind.
As a way to countdown the final 10 days, we’re going to take a look at the 10 most important players and coaches for the Razorbacks’ upcoming season.
Yes, there are more than 10 players and coaches that will be important for Arkansas and there will be different reasons why someone is deemed important. How the 10 individuals on this list perform this season will have a great impact on how many games the Razorbacks win.
There will be obvious choices, but there may also be some not-so-obvious choices. You, the reader, have probably already come up with your list and it likely won’t match what we publish over the next 10 days.
However, for today, we’ll start with the most obvious choice that you, me and everyone else would put on their list: quarterback Taylen Green.
Who is Taylen Green?
A native of Lewisville, Texas, Green was a three-star prospect coming out of high school. He was rated as the No. 21 dual-threat quarterback in the nation by 247Sports and No. 22 by ESPN. He led his team to the playoffs in his final two seasons.
As a senior, he threw for 2,431 yards and 22 touchdowns, while also rushing for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. Additionally, he still holds the school record in the long jump.
Green signed with Boise State and made two appearances during the 2021 season, earning him a redshirt. The following season, Green took over the starting job in week five for the Broncos and was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year. He threw for 2,042 yards and scored 24 total touchdowns.
In 2023, Green started 12 of Boise State’s 13 games and led the Broncos to their fifth MWC championship. That season he threw for 1,752 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 436 yards and nine touchdowns.
What happened in 2024?
After two stellar seasons at Boise State, Green entered the transfer portal and brought his talents to the land of Wal-Mart and Tyson chicken.
Green immediately became the starting quarterback and led the Razorbacks to a 7-6 overall record, including an upset win against then No. 4 and undefeated Tennessee, and a Liberty Bowl victory against Texas Tech.
He ended the season with 3,154 passing yards, a 60.4 completion rate, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also tallied 602 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns. His 3,756 yards of total offense was the second most in Arkansas history behind Ryan Mallet’s 3,795 total yards in 2010.
The offense, as a whole, finished 13th national in total offense with 288.9 yards per game, 14th in yards per completion (13.7) and 21st in total passing yards (3,154).
Why will he be important in 2025?
The answer is obvious, right?
First, the starting quarterback for any football team will always be important. Whether it’s a pass-happy, spread offense or a pro-style offense or triple-threat option offense, the quarterback will always be important.
The quarterback makes the calls and is the distributor of the ball, meaning the choices he makes and where to send the ball is hugely important.
Second, Green is a special talent. He can throw and run, as shown by what he did last season. He didn’t turn heads like Lanoris Sellers did at South Carolina, but he has a similar skillset and could get plenty of people’s (i.e., awards voters) attention this season.
To answer the question succinctly, how Green goes so will the Razorbacks’ offense. If he’s great, the offense will be great. If he’s not…it’ll be a long season.