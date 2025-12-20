SI

College Football Transfer Quarterback Market Could Reach $5 Million This Offseason

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, the top of the quarterback market is expected to be incredibly lucrative.

Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is one of the top transfer signal callers on the market.
As programs across the country begin to settle into the NIL and revenue-sharing era of college athletics, it's clear that the annual pay of key positions on the field is starting to take shape.

That's especially true, of course, at the quarterback position, where ESPN's Pete Thamel says that the annual pay in the transfer portal could approach all-time highs at the top of the market.

"I made some calls today, guys. Sources told me that the tip top of this quarterback market financially could reach $5 million for one season," Thamel said in a College GameDay hit on Friday night.

Thamel mentioned where some of the biggest names on the market are trending, including Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, TCU's Josh Hoover and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola.

"Sorsby's been linked early to Texas Tech. Dylan Raiola there's some smoke to Louisville, although maybe a playoff team jumps in late there. There's been some early links between Indiana and Hoover, assuming that [Fernando] Mendoza goes pro."

Thamel emphasized that supply and demand for the most important position on the field is driving prices up to historically high levels.

It'll be interesting to see where the top players eventually land.

