Which 2026 prospect will commit to Razorbacks next?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas' pursuit of potential program changers will heat up as the summer official visit period allows rising seniors to attend on-campus recruiting weekends around the country.
The Razorbacks are expected to host hundreds of athletes on four consecutive weekends from May 30 through June 20 with several 4-star prospects scheduled to attend.
OL Bryce Gilmore, Prosper, Texas
Gilmore scheduled his official visit with Arkansas to begin May 30 which his first of two other visits that will also include Texas Tech and Penn State. The 6-foot-5, 285 pound tackle recently announced he is focused on six schools with Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Arizona State also in the mix.
He has 40 total offers and is currently ranked as the No. 225 overall prospect, No. 18 among offensive tackles and No. 31 in the state of Texas, per 247sports composite ranking. He appears to be an avid weightlifter as he's improved his max power clean.
When sixth-year coach Sam Pittman was here as the offensive line coach from 2013-15, GIlmore was the type of lineman who was signed quite regularly. The Razorbacks' 2022 haul consisted of Andrew Chamblee, E'Marion Harris and Patrick Kutas who all ended up starting within their first year on campus.
Gilmore's scholarship offers include Arkansas, Ole Miss, Baylor, Texas Tech, Penn State, Arizona State, Florida, Auburn, Kansas State, Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, Utah, Vanderbilt and many others.
WR Chase Campbell, Wolffoorth, Texas
Campbell exploded onto the Texas high school scene in a big way as a sophomore in 2023, catching 87 passes for 1,428 yards and 17 touchdowns which led him to second team all-district for Frenship High in Wolfforth, Texas. He is the No. 152 player in the country, No. 22 wideout and No. 20 player in the Lone Star state, according to 247sports.
On3 Sports recruiting rankings is very high on Campbell, listing him No. 95 overall and the No. 13 wide receiver in the nation for the 2026 class. His potential commitment to Arkansas would easily make him the highest rated pledge of the Razorbacks' recruiting class.
His parents are two former Razorbacks athletes. His father, Marcus played football from 1994-97 and mother DeeDee Brown competed with the legendary track and field team. She helped Arkansas to two of its first SEC championships and earned a pair of triple crowns.
He proven to be an explosive option in the pass game last season at Frenship catching 81 passes for 1,459 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound receiver also spent time in the backfield with 38 carries for 314 yards and another six touchdowns on the ground.
The two-sport athlete is physical at the point of attack as a blocker in the run game whether he's lined up in a wildcat formation or on the edge as a receiver. His breakaway speed on tape is apparent as defenders can even take good angles to slow him down, yet he still pulls away.
Campbell has a total of 21 offers that include Arkansas, Tennessee, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Baylor, Utah, Arizona, Kansas State and many others. He was named to first team All-District in football and doubled up with All-Region honors for Frenship after helping his Tigers' team to an area championship.
DT Danny Beale, Cross County
The 6-foot-4, 315 pound defensive tackle is one of the more highly regarded athletes nationally and has terrorized backfields across the state of Arkansas at the high school level throughout his prep career.
Beale is the No. 115 overall prospect, No. 16 among defensive lineman and easily the top player in Arkansas for the 2026 class, according to 247sports recruiting rankings. He has reported 22 total offers from the likes of Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Oregon, SMU, Texas A&M, USC and many others.
Arkansas has struggled over the years recruiting players in the Delta area. Most recently Carius Curne signed with LSU in the 2025 cycle after committing to Arkansas for a brief period last summer. Beale is a big athlete who moves with light feet considering his large frame.
He will take an official visit to Arkansas during a loaded May 30 weekend that includes several potential commitments such as Gilmore, tight end Kai Wesley, linebacker Jordan Avinger, wide receiver Xavier Warren and Texas A&M receiver commit Mike Brown.
Notable Summer Visitors
4-star OL Bryce Gilmore (May 30)
4-star DT Danny Beale (May 30)
4-star LB Jakore Smith (June 20)
4-star DE Colton Yarbrough (June 20)
4-star WR Dequane Prevo (June 20)
4-star DL Anthony Kennedy (June 13)
4-star LB Braxton Lindsey (June 13)
3-star ATH Xavier Okwufulueze (June 13)
3-star OT Aaron Thomas (June 13)
3-star OT Dominic Harris (June 20)
3-star DL Dereon Albert (June 6)
3-star WR Mike Brown (May 30)
3-star WR Xavier Warren (May 30)
3-star CB Xavier Harmon (May 30)
3-star TE Kai Wesley (May 30)
3-star LB Jordan Avinger (May 30)