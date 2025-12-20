Silverfield’s staff signals grown-ups finally running the Razorbacks

Call it the first real staff of the Ryan Silverfield era at Arkansas, which is basically a polite way of saying the Razorbacks finally have enough assistants to fill out a depth chart without borrowing interns.

After a storm of press releases and job titles that seem to multiply like ants on open trash in the summer, the Hogs have now announced five more assistants who give this coaching roster actual shape.

It’s not every offseason that fans get the privilege of examining an entirely new staff and their salary figures like shoppers checking out watermelons at a roadside stand. But when you’re taking over a program that has recently looked more like a back-roads detour than a smooth interstate ride, details matter.

So let’s walk through Ryan Silverfield’s first staff and figure out exactly what’s supposed to blow Arkansas fans away. Spoiler: easier said than done, but we’re trying.

New hires bring familiar names, fresh starts

First up is Deron Wilson, now officially the co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach. He returns after spending last season at Florida working with defensive backs.

Giving him the “co-DC” label feels a little like giving someone the keys to the tractor but keeping your foot on the brake just in case.

Either way, Wilson walks back into Fayetteville with more responsibility and more reason for fans to figure out whether this return trip means good things.

Then there’s Morgan Turner, who somehow survived the coaching transition. Calling him the “steady hand” might be pushing it, but he was effective with tight ends before and Silverfield decided not to fix what wasn’t broken.

In today’s coaching world, a little stability is rarer than polite traffic these days on I-49.

Marcus Johnson takes over the offensive line, which might be the most delicate assignment on the entire staff.

Coaching the Hogs’ line is like being asked to rebuild a family truck handed down three generations — plenty of history, plenty of dents, and very high expectations for performance.

Johnson has the background to handle it, but Razorbacks fans will expect results sooner than later.

Next is quarterbacks coach Clint Trickett, the guy now entrusted with turning Arkansas quarterbacks into something resembling dependable.

If he succeeds, he’ll be an instant hero. If he fails, well, Razorbacks fans know where to send polite suggestions.

And finally, there’s Kynjee’ Cotton, the run game coordinator and defensive line coach.

His job description sounds like two roles mashed together, but Cotton brings NFL experience and the kind of straightforward approach that usually works well in the trenches.

Contracts and costs signal new direction

Here’s where the conversation shifts from job titles to actual numbers. Arkansas released assistant contracts that show a staff built with intent rather than bargain-bin desperation.

It marks a change from the last few years, when the Razorbacks’ organizational structure sometimes resembled a Southern potluck — unpredictable, sometimes cold, and no one entirely sure who brought what.

Wilson lands at the top of this group with a $700,000 total package. That includes a $250,000 base salary and a hefty sum in additional compensation.

Whatever the extra payment covers, it’s clear the Hogs are paying him like someone who should make the secondary functional again.

Marcus Johnson pulls in $500,000 total, half salary and half “other.” For the man rebuilding the offensive line, it’s a fair number — especially considering how often Arkansas quarterbacks have needed witness protection lately.

Cotton earns $400,000. It’s straightforward, simple, and the type of deal that makes sense for a coach working with both the defensive front and the run game.

Trickett comes in at $275,000. Given the way Arkansas quarterbacks have played in recent years, the Hogs might view this as an investment in reducing future headaches.

Turner’s updated contract details have not been released yet, though his pay is expected to resemble his previous rate.

This batch of salaries joins the much larger totals handed to defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at $2 million and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey at $1.4 million.

Put it all together, and the Razorbacks have built a payroll that finally reflects a school serious about climbing out of the SEC basement.

And that old line about the program being “like a hedge maze with no cheese at the finish”? Forget that.

This stretch has felt more like a Southern buffet where the fried chicken tray is always empty when you get in line. Silverfield’s job is to restock the thing.

What it all means for Hogs

When you step back, Silverfield’s first staff feels like a mix of the familiar, the functional, and the cautiously optimistic. Arkansas is blending continuity with new energy.

The pay structure suggests a willingness to compete financially without trying to buy a championship on layaway.

Does this staff guarantee the Hogs will instantly morph into an SEC contender? No. But it does give Arkansas a coaching lineup where every room has an adult in charge, and that alone is an upgrade from recent seasons.

Fans can at least take comfort in knowing the Razorbacks finally have a staff built with purpose rather than panic. And if Silverfield’s hires click, maybe that empty tray at the buffet finally gets filled.

Key takeaways

Silverfield’s first Arkansas staff mixes returning coaches, new hires and fresh responsibility.

Assistant salaries show a strategic financial investment, especially in coordinators.

The Razorbacks aim for stability and improvement after recent seasons of inconsistency.

