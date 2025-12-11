2027 class will set tone for new Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield won't be held fully accountable for the recruiting class he puts together for 2026.

However, the 2027 cycle will set the tone for his program's future with several high level prospects likely to see their recruiting stock rise ahead of their senior seasons.

Sheridan offensive lineman Bradley Sturdivant hopped on board early when former coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos were in place. Sturdivant told "Arkansas Razorbacks on SI" the Razorbacks were his dream offer, which was backed up with a quick commitment.

RB Trey Stewart, Little Rock

Central High School hasn't produced the same amount of college football ready athletes it used to, but times are changing.

NEWS: Touted 2027 ATH Trey Stewart is down to 5 top schools, he tells @Rivals



More: https://t.co/pnQtMWoJDu pic.twitter.com/qZdF1s8OLI — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) December 1, 2025

Stewart was electric as a junior for the Tigers, recording 1,260 all purpose yards and 13 touchdowns before releasing a name heavy Top 5 finalist list ahead of a long winter.

Arkansas, along with Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State and Ole Miss, is vying for the 3-star's services . With Silverfield's focus on in-state prospects, it seems the Hogs might have a better chance than with the previous staff.

Stewart is the No. 679 overall player in the country and No. 3 in the Natural State, according to 247sports. Programs such as Arizona State, Missouri, Purdue, SMU, Wake Forest and many others have also extended scholarship offers.

Hank Hendrix, Fayetteville

The 4-star quarterback started his career at Boerne High School, a Texas high school super power which he led to the Class 5A Division 2 state semifinals (5th round), prior to his arrival in Northwest Arkansas.

It seemed like the Razorbacks would have been a slam dunk to land Hendrix given his father, Che, was on staff under Pittman, but, instead, the Hogs took a commitment from Tampa, Florida passer Joaquin Kavouklis.

Hank Hendrix is the Lindsey Male Athlete of the Week! 🏆🏈



Hendrix had a standout performance, throwing for 472 yards, the third-highest total in program history, along with 4 TDs in Fayetteville’s 66-point win over Cabot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cNqXJQjZ9a — Varsity Vibe | Arkansas (@VarsityVibeAR) September 3, 2025

Hendrix played in 12 games this season for the Bulldogs, completing 233-of-369 passes for 3,602 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions as a junior. He also used his legs to extend plays by rushing for 156 yards and six more scores.

The 6-foot-3, 165 pound passer is the No. 116 ranked prospect nationally, No. 9 among quarterbacks and No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas for 2027, according to 247sports player rankings.

He has fielded offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Duke, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Syracuse, Wisconsin and many others.

RB Jeremiah Dent, Marion

It's still early for most 2027 prospects, but Dent has fielded an impressive offer list from programs such as Ole Miss, North Carolina State, Iowa, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Purdue, SMU, and South Florida.

The Razorbacks have yet to offer the Delta native, but it is worth nothing Memphis did offer him while Silverfield was still coaching the Tigers.

Dent recorded 1,983 all purpose yards, 22 total touchdowns, including three kickoff return scores.

The 6-foot, 200 pound running back is the No. 704 overall player in the country, No. 58 among running backs and No. 5 player in Arkansas, according to 247sports composite rankings.

RB Micah Gamble, Fordyce

In a class that appears to be loaded with Power Conference level tailbacks, Gamble has made an impact for the Redbugs at the 2A level.

The 5-foot-10, 190 pound back amassed 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground this season.

We were Blessed to get a big playoff win Friday night against Charleston! I had 294yds rushing & 4TDS. 🎲🎲🎲🎲🐞🐞🐞🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 @RobertMcGheeJr1 #fordycestrong pic.twitter.com/xwe9oAKGDI — Micah Gamble (@MicahGamble24) November 23, 2025

Gamble is a punishing runner combined with vision and breakaway speed. He seems to be a player who could see his recruiting stock rise this offseason, especially if he can get into camps and have a good showing against higher level talent.

He has fielded offers from Minnesota, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Georgia State and North Texas. Going into a pivotal point in his high school recruitment, Gamble is the No. 704 ranked prospect nationally, No. 58 among running backs and No. 4 player in Arkansas, according to 247sports composite rankings.

