5 Bold Predictions for Arkansas Football in Silverfield's First Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Predicting anything about Arkansas football entering Ryan Silverfield's first season requires a certain amount of imagination.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 2-10 season, haven't beaten a Power Conference opponent at home in nearly two years and enter 2026 with questions throughout a dramatically rebuilt roster.

Silverfield inherited an experienced roster, a potentially dangerous rushing attack and several defensive pieces capable of producing breakout seasons. A few outcomes that seem bold one week out from kickoff might not look nearly as surprising by November.

After 2-0 start with a victory at Utah can set the tone for a complete program culture reset moving forward.

Here are five predictions for Silverfield's first season at Arkansas.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall catches a pass in the team's first scrimmage of fall camp. | Arkansas Football, X

Arkansas Pushes Georgia Into Fourth Quarter

Arkansas vs. Georgia

CommunityAmerica Razorback Stadium. 11 a.m. Stripe Out.

Arkansas has the 12th oldest college football team in the country (20.5 years) while Georgia boasts the youngest (19.81).

That slim difference likely won't be enough to overcome the stark talent deficit, but perhaps Silverfield's constant preaching of discipline, limiting mistakes, and fighting tooth and nail to the end — and actually playing with the intent of making fans proud at home — pays off in this one.

The Razorbacks won't win this game, but this could be the game that starts to change the national narrative on the football program.

BOLD Prediction: Razorbacks lose by single digits

The Arkansas Razorbacks student section cheers during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 19-14. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Knock Off a Ranked Opponent... or Two

Arkansas is set to play six games against preseason top-25 teams with Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Texas and LSU.

College football has never been more unpredictable with upset potential nearly every single week. The Razorbacks have an experience advantage over each team on their schedule this fall and that has to count for something.

While it's increasingly harder to win games on the road in Year One of a coaching change, if Arkansas is going to pick up a ranked victory it'll need to take place at home. That means Tennessee, Missouri and LSU are prime pickings.

Silverfield says Arkansas' winless streak against Power Conference opponents at home is abominable, and it dates back nearly two years to Oct. 5, 2024. There will be a "Red Out" in place against the Volunteers Oct. 10, which follows a road game at Kyle Field against Texas A&M.

Coach Josh Heupel's team named true freshman 5-star quarterback Fazion Brandon as its starter. The last time a Tennessee team started a freshman behind center in Fayetteville it resulted in a 19-14 loss as the No. 4 team in the country.

Arkansas hosts Missouri and LSU in the final leg of the regular season, and both are trophy games that the Hogs are winless in since 2021.

Missouri is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season after losing three games by a touchdown or less. Coach Eli Drinkwitz has questions about his running game if Ahmad Hardy isn't 100% available this fall, but the Tigers' defense is always up for the challenge.

If KJ Jackson is a difference maker at quarterback along with a rebuilt defense of its own, there's certainly reason for optimism Arkansas can get back on a winning foot against its SEC-manufactured rival.

LSU is considered a national title contender with Lane Kiffin at the helm, who has a history of being tough to beat in the month of November (16-5 at Ole Miss).

The Razorbacks haven't beaten the Tigers at home since 2014, which ended a 17-game SEC losing streak.

BOLD Prediction: Hogs upset Tennessee, Missouri

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Braylen Russell during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Produce Top 20 Offense

Arkansas has a group of running backs and an offensive line that is capable of being among the best in the SEC, and were exactly that last season. The Razorbacks finished No. 28 in rushing yards per game at 192 yards per game with 25 touchdowns.

Junior running back Braylen Russell completely transformed himself into an every down back alongside all-purpose slasher Sutton Smith. During Silverfield's time at Memphis, the Tigers finished in the top-25 for rushing touchdowns the past four seasons, including 30 last season (T-No. 6, FBS).

That will carry over to the passing game, an area Silverfield's teams finished in the top 25 nationally in five of his six seasons. He is a believer in Jackson, who was announced as the Razorbacks' starting quarterback on Sunday.

The redshirt-sophomore's dynamic ability in the pocket could elevate Arkansas' offense.

“Ultimately, do you have the moxie to get it done?” Silverfield said during his weekly radio show at the Catfish Hole. “When there's 76,000 fans out there and you turn back around and play a road game in front of another 76,000, you've got to have a little something inside you.

“And I also think this: We didn't tackle our quarterbacks this whole camp. When we take that protective jersey off, I think he's a better player.”

BOLD Prediction: Arkansas averages 445 yards and 31 point per game (No.19, FBS)

Arkansas defensive back Jahiem Johnson celebrates following a defensive stop during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | Jahiem Johnson, Instagra

Secondary Produces Elite Ball Hawks

The last time secondary coach Deron Wilson was on staff at Arkansas, his pass defense immediately improved from No. 131 (294 yards per game in 2022) to No. 32 (202 yards per game in 2023).

Last season, the Razorbacks weren't nearly as brutal, but still finished No. 104 nationally at 239 yards per game while allowing 22 touchdowns and forcing just six interceptions.

The Hogs' coaching staff completely flipped the defensive back room with 21 new faces out of the transfer portal or high school ranks. Led by Jahiem "Joker" Johnson, La'Khi Roland, Christian Harrison, Shelton Lewis, Miguel Mitchell, Kyeaure Magloire, each of them have a history of producing turnovers (combined for 16 career interceptions).

Arkansas intercepted 22 passes during Wilson's two seasons coaching the secondary in 2023-24. In the two seasons immediately before and after that stint, 2022 and 2025, the Razorbacks combined for only 15.

BOLD Prediction: Arkansas' defense picks off 14 passes this fall.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes (97) listens to a coach before a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One Single-Season Record Falls

Senior defensive end Quincy Rhodes returned to Arkansas because 2025 left a bitter taste in his mouth, and is completely bought into the Silverfield era.

Despite a porous defensive effort last season, Rhodes still shined in a big way by recording 15.5 tackles for a loss which ranks No. 11 in a single-season. The school record is 23 set by Steve Conley in 1995, who went on to be a third-round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

To break Conley's record during the 12-game regular season, Rhodes would need 23.5 tackles for loss, an average of nearly two per game.

Former Arkansas defensive end and first-round pick Jamaal Anderson recorded 20 tackles for loss on a defense that created a lot of havoc in 2006. Rhodes has the talent to get it done and a Ron Roberts scheme that can generate pressure from any position.

Rhodes has first round potential with plenty of opportunities early in the season to be a disruptive force and break Arkansas' single-season tackles-for-loss record.

BOLD Prediction: Quincy Rhodes finishes with 23.5 tackles for loss.

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