Memphis vs. UNLV Prediction Market: What to Expect in College Football Week 0

Week 0 of college football ends with a banger between Memphis and UNLV in a game that could have serious college football playoff implications. Kalshi’s college football market is leaning toward UNLV in this one, but gives the advantage to Memphis on the spread.

Kalshi favors UNLV at 63% and Memphis at 37%. A $10 trade profits $5.23 if UNLV wins and $15.86 if Memphis wins. Memphis does have 55% to cover the spread.

Memphis vs. UNLV - Kalshi

Moneyline: Memphis (37%) vs. UNLV (63%)

Spread: UNLV -5.5 (46%)

Total: 57.5 (Over 47%)

What to expect

This has potential fireworks written all over it. First-year Memphis head coach Charles Huff brings an explosive playbook over from Southern Miss, where he averaged 28.8 points and over 400 yards per game. Many also expect former 4-Star high school recruit Marcus Stokes to start the game as QB1. Stokes comes over from West Florida at the DII level, where he threw for 3,297 yards and 30 touchdowns and added another 10 rushing touchdowns.

For UNLV, Dan Mullen’s squad was a top-20 offense in the country in 2025 at 34.1 points and 446.4 yards per game. There is some concern at QB, with Mullen announcing that both Alex Orji and Auburn transfer Jackson Arnold will play against Memphis. While two QBs could hurt the game flow, each has their own skill set, with Orji a terrific runner and Arnold a more consistent passer.

What’s at stake

Although this is Week 0, both teams are strong Group of 6 college football playoff contenders. With the committee selecting the highest-ranked Group of 6 conference champion, both teams could meet the requirements at some point this season.

Memphis made the AP Top 25 in each of the last two seasons and the final CFP poll in 2024. Memphis last won the American Athletic Conference title seven years ago.

For UNLV, it comes off three straight 9+ win seasons and three consecutive trips to the Mountain West championship game (0-3).

Another major tell that both teams are playoff contenders is that the committee has taken an AAC or Mountain West team in each of the last two seasons.

This is the last game of the Week 0 slate with a 10 p.m. EST kickoff time from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

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