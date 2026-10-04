FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas scored seven points against Texas A&M. That is not entirely on offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey.

KJ Jackson threw an early interception, the offensive line struggled to generate consistent movement, and the Aggies controlled the game with its rushing attack. That in turn forced Arkansas to chase points from the first quarter forward, which is still offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey’s responsibility.

Arkansas gained 214 yards, produced one touchdown and failed to score after the first quarter. The Razorbacks now average 17.6 points per game through five contests, and their SEC losing streak has reached 13 games.

Cramsey does not need to panic, but he can't ignore the questions that are needed to be answered.

Why Does Arkansas Still Have No Rushing Identity?

Arkansas rushed for 103 yards against Texas A&M, but the total lacked the control necessary to support a young quarterback in a difficult road environment.

Sutton Smith led the Razorbacks with 41 yards on six carries, Braylen Russell added 40 yards on seven attempts, and those averages are far from respectable. Yet neither back had enough opportunities to establish rhythm because Arkansas fell behind quickly.

That raises the question: why did the offense not find more ways to lean into what was working?

Smith and Russell combined for 81 yards on 13 carries. Arkansas needed an answer after Texas A&M built its early lead, but the Razorbacks moved away from the backs and left Jackson with too much responsibility in obvious passing situations.

Arkansas does not need to become a run-only offense. It needs a plan that creates a functional rushing identity before a game’s score forces the playbook to become one-dimensional.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall celebrates after a first down reception in the first half against Tulsa. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Why Is Marshall Doing So Much Alone?

Marshall caught seven passes for 76 yards and Arkansas’ only touchdown. No other Razorback had more than one reception. That is a warning sign, not a compliment.

Marshall is a legitimate top receiver who can make contested catches, create explosive plays and give Jackson a dependable target downfield. But when one receiver accounts for seven of 13 completions and 76 of 111 passing yards, the offense becomes easy to diagnose. Cramsey has to create answers for everyone else.

Arkansas needs a second receiver to win a matchup, a tight end to become a dependable chain-mover and running backs who can contribute in the screen game. Tennessee will know exactly where Jackson wants to look. Cramsey cannot allow the Volunteers to double Marshall without paying a price.

What's Up With The Slow Starts?

Jackson’s interception on the third offensive play gave Texas A&M a short field and early control of the game. The turnover was Jackson’s mistake. The larger concern is that Arkansas did not have enough early-game structure to settle its quarterback or counter the Aggies’ momentum.

The Razorbacks need more low-risk opportunities at the start of games. Quick-game throws, designed rollouts, screens and easy completions can help Jackson establish rhythm.

Arkansas cannot keep opening SEC games with a difficult decision, a protection breakdown or a negative play that gives the opponent emotional control.

Cramsey has talked about finishing drives, and that remains important. But Arkansas first has to become a team capable of starting them cleanly.

Why Can Arkansas Not Capitalize?

Arkansas struggled in the red zone against Tulsa, reaching the area seven times but scoring touchdowns on only three possessions. Against Texas A&M, the Razorbacks barely created scoring opportunities at all.

That progression is concerning. Arkansas moved the ball between the 20s against Tulsa but did not finish. At Texas A&M, it could not consistently move the ball long enough to reach the red zone. The offense has gone from incomplete to ineffective.

Cramsey must develop a better short-yardage plan. Jackson’s mobility should be a weapon, but Arkansas cannot rely on quarterback improvisation near the goal line. It needs a physical run-game call it trusts and passing concepts designed to create quick, decisive throws.

What Is the Offensive Identity?

This is the biggest question. Arkansas has a quality quarterback prospect in Jackson. It has a clear No. 1 receiver in Marshall. It has two running backs who showed flashes of efficiency against Texas A&M.

But what does Arkansas want to be? The Razorbacks cannot be a team that waits for Marshall to make a spectacular play. They cannot be a team that abandons the run once it trails by two scores.

They cannot be an offense that only functions when every player performs perfectly. Cramsey’s job is to turn promising pieces into a repeatable offense.

Tennessee will provide another difficult test. The Volunteers will bring a strong pass defense to Fayetteville and will make Arkansas prove it can use more than one player effectively.

The questions are hard because Arkansas’ offense has made them necessary. Now Cramsey must start providing hard answers.

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