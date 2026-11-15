Arkansas’ South Carolina Win: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Arkansas finally delivered a home performance that did not require a lengthy explanation of why the result looked worse than the progress. The Razorbacks beat South Carolina 34-6, improving to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in SEC play. They never trailed, won the turnover battle 4-0 and ended a 10-game home losing streak against conference opponents.

That is a useful Saturday by any reasonable standard. It was not perfect. South Carolina played without LaNorris Sellers, moved the ball between the 20s and briefly threatened to make the second half uncomfortable. Arkansas also left opportunities unused.

But the Razorbacks responded to trouble instead of allowing trouble to dictate the ending. Here is the good, the bad, and the ugly from a victory Arkansas needed.

The Good: Arkansas Made Possession Mean Something

Joker Johnson did more than contribute to the victory. He supplied its defining defensive performance. Johnson finished with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a team-high eight tackles. His 63-yard interception return for a touchdown transformed a potentially uncomfortable third quarter into a much more manageable game.

South Carolina had cut the deficit to 17-6 and forced an Arkansas punt. The Gamecocks began their next possession at the Arkansas 48, positioned to reduce the margin again. Johnson ended that possibility and scored instead. That is how a defense changes the direction of a game rather than simply trying to survive it.

Arkansas Razorbacks DB Joker Johnson after a second half interception against South Carolina. | Nilsen Roman, Hogs On SI Images

Ben Bogle added another interception, and Arkansas turned its four takeaways into 17 points. Just as importantly, the offense committed no turnover. For a team that has repeatedly undermined itself, that combination mattered more than a slogan about ball security ever could.

Jackson also provided the kind of performance Arkansas needed. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns while adding 46 rushing yards. He did not need an enormous passing total. He needed to preserve possessions, make useful decisions and capitalize when opportunities appeared. Chris Marshall and Antonio Jordan each caught four passes and scored a touchdown. Their production gave Arkansas multiple receiving answers and helped establish a 17-0 halftime lead. The offense did not do everything well. It did enough things correctly, in sequence, to give the defense something substantial to protect.

The Bad: The Offense Still Left Openings

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A 28-point victory should not prevent an honest discussion about missed opportunities. Marshall dropped a potential touchdown before Arkansas settled for a 31-yard field goal. He answered later with a 23-yard touchdown catch, but the earlier mistake still reduced the reward for a productive possession.

Max Gilbert also missed a 44-yard field goal on Arkansas’ opening drive of the second half. South Carolina responded with its only touchdown, then forced a punt and regained possession in Arkansas territory. The Razorbacks had a chance to increase their control after halftime. Instead, they briefly allowed the game to tighten.

Johnson prevented that stretch from becoming the evening’s defining story. That does not mean the offensive sequence should disappear from the evaluation. Arkansas’ first offensive points after halftime came on Gilbert’s fourth-quarter field goal. Sutton Smith later supplied a seven-yard touchdown run, but there was a substantial stretch when the defense carried the scoring responsibility. The offense deserves credit for protecting the ball. It still needs to become more dependable about finishing opportunities before the defense has to provide a rescue.

The Ugly: South Carolina Reached Scoring Territory and Fell Apart

This week, the ugliest football largely belonged to the opponent. South Carolina outgained Arkansas 369-355 but scored only six points. The Gamecocks finished 1-for-5 in the red zone, with a lost fumble, a missed field goal and an interception ending three of those possessions.

That is how a team can move the ball and still get overwhelmed on the scoreboard. Arkansas deserves credit for making those failures happen, particularly the takeaways. It also needs to recognize the distinction between preventing scoring opportunities and repeatedly surviving them.

Sellers’ absence mattered. Cutter Woods threw for 271 yards, but his three interceptions helped turn South Carolina’s opportunities into Arkansas control. Without Sellers, the Gamecocks also lacked the same quarterback rushing threat that had shaped the pregame matchup.

Acknowledging that does not diminish the victory. Arkansas played the team on the field and punished its mistakes. The lesson is that the defense should not assume every opponent will surrender those opportunities so generously. Saturday was a meaningful response, not proof that every problem has disappeared. The good was substantial. The bad was correctable. The ugly finally happened mostly to somebody else. For Arkansas, that was a welcome change.

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