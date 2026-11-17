Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns may have been the biggest winner in Week 11 of the college football season, as they pulled off a last-second win against the LSU Tigers, likely solidifying them as a CFB Playoff team.

Now, Texas still has to close out the season strong – starting with Saturday's battle against the Arkansas Razorbacks – but it is favored against Arkansas and should be a heavy favorite against Texas A&M to close out the regular season.

The Longhorns have survived a very tough schedule, beating ranked teams like LSU, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio State and Ole Miss. While the team did lose two games to Florida and Oklahoma in the middle of the season, the Longhorns are on a four-game winning streak heading into Week 12.

Oddsmakers have set Texas as a 20.5-point favorite at home against an Arkansas squad that is two games under .500 in 2026. The Razorbacks have just two wins over SEC opponents in 2026, knocking off Vanderbilt and upsetting South Carolina 34-6 in Week 11. The win over South Carolina was one of the more shocking results from Week 12, and the Razorbacks are playing with house money in Saturday’s showdown at Texas.

Can Manning and the Longhorns ride the momentum from the LSU win to another big victory?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this SEC showdown.

Arkansas vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Arkansas +20.5 (-105)

Texas -20.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Arkansas: +900

Texas: -1600

Total

47.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Arkansas vs. Texas How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/Disney+

Arkansas record: 4-6

Texas record: 8-2

Arkansas vs. Texas Key Player to Watch

Arch Manning, Quarterback, Texas Longhorns

The Arch Manning experience is one of the wilder things in college football.

A potential first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft coming into this season, Manning has been up and down all year, including in the win over LSU. He threw three picks and completed just 19 of his 35 passes, but Manning also made multiple clutch plays on the final drive, including the game-winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown.

Manning really used his legs against the Tigers, rushing for 35 yards on 12 carries while also finding the end zone. This season, he’s completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,198 yards, 19 scores and 10 picks while also rushing for 154 yards and three touchdowns.

Arkansas is 41st in the country in EPA/Pass on defense in 2026, so the Longhorns may rely on their ground game more than Manning’s arm in Week 12.

Arkansas vs. Texas Prediction and Pick

Texas may be winning a ton of big games, but this offense is far from elite.

The Longhorns are just 83rd in success rate and 63rd in adjusted EPA/Play this season, which makes them a risky bet to cover a spread of this magnitude. Plus, Arkansas has defended the pass well while ranking 108th in EPA/Rush and 116th in rush play success rate.

So, the Longhorns may decide to milk some clock and rely on their ground game, which is just 88th in EPA/Rush in the 2026 season.

I’d much rather take the UNDER here, as Texas’ game doesn’t really translate to blowout wins. The Longhorns have either lost or won a game by less than 20 points in seven of their 10 matchups in the 2026 season.

In addition to that, Texas has combined for 47 or fewer points in five of its 10 games.

Arkansas pulled off a huge upset against South Carolina last week, but it has scored over 20 points in just four games this season. It should struggle against a Texas defense that is No. 1 in the country in adjusted EPA/Play and No. 3 in success rate.

Plus, the Arkansas offense is just 109th in the country in success rate through 10 games.

I’ll bet on a low-scoring game as the Longhorns look to win a fifth in a row.

Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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