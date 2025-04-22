ACC QB potential target to fill void from Iamaleava departure
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Florida State transfer quarterback Trever Jackson has become a potential target to increase the depth behind Arkansas Razorbacks' starter Taylen Green, sources tell Hogs on Si.
The 6-foot-3, 191 pound passer entered the transfer portal after spending one season at Florida State where he played one snap against Charleston Southern in 2024. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining after spending his freshman year as the scout team quarterback.
Jackson is the No. 89 overall ranked quarterback and No. 1,216 overall transfer in the portal. He signed with Florida State's No. 11 ranked recruiting class as a 4-star prospect, No. 391 overall, No. 26 passer and No. 54 athlete in Florida, according to 247sports.
He was not the only quarterback to enter the transfer portal following Florida State's disappointing 2-10 overall record after a 13-win campaign in 2023. Luke Kromenhoek, Dylan McNamara and Jackson have left the program as coach Mike Norvell enters his sixth season at the helm with an overhauled staff.
The Razorbacks are in search of a new quarterback to increase depth at the position following the departure of Madden Iamaleava Monday evening. Although his signing to Arkansas sent shockwaves around college football during December's National Signing Day, his decision to transfer back to UCLA, where he first committed, was sort of a shocker as coach Sam Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino praised his work throughout spring practice.
Iamaleava received high praise from Arkansas' play caller just days ago.
"You know Madden’s a special talent now," Petrino said April 8. "He can really get the ball out of his hands. He sees stuff and has a great, quick release. I know there’s times he drops back and he doesn’t know what the play is."
His ability to spot someone coming open showed an impressive composure in the pocket and confidence in his arm to complete the pass. His spring performance drew comparision from another quarterback Petrino helped win the Heisman Trophy nearly a decade ago.
"But somebody pops open and he can stick it and put it right on their hands," Petrino said. "The last guy that I coached that did that a lot as a true freshman was Lamar Jackson. You know where you don’t see anything but all of a sudden they throw a post for a touchdown and everyone’s going, ‘Damn, how did he see that?’ That wasn’t even in his progression. But that ability is something that is hard to coach. And his vision is just something that’s really good."
The mostly forgotten man in the quarterback room this offseason is 4-star signee Grayson Wilson who has surprised coaches with his knowledge of the game.
He passed for over 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns during an injury plagued senior season but still helped Conway to the 7A State semifinals after transferring from Central Arkansas Christian for the 2024 season. His best work statistically came with the Mustangs during his junior year leading the program to its first conference championship and an appearance in the 4A state quarterfinals by completing 209-of-308 passes for 3,413 yards with 41 touchdowns and two interceptions while adding an additional 837 yards and 15 scores in 2023
2025 Razorbacks QB Depth Chart
Taylen Green, Senior
Blake Boda, Redshirt Sophomore
Austin Ledbetter, Redshirt Sophomore
K.J. Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Grayson Wilson, Freshman