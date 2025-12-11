Hogs expected to add veteran defensive coach T.J. Rushing for secondary

Arkansas is expected to hire T.J. Rushing as its next cornerbacks coach, giving Ryan Silverfield another familiar face as he rebuilds a staff that now feels like a reunion tour.

The Razorbacks have spent the early part of this offseason collecting defensive coaches the way some programs collect transfer offers, and Rushing fits the pattern with an SEC background, experience with defensive backs, and previous time working beside Silverfield.

Rushing spent the 2025 season coaching safeties at Auburn after starting as a special assistant to the head coach the year before.

His career has stretched across more than a decade, with stops at Texas A&M, Memphis, Arizona State, Northern Arizona and others.

If variety really is the spice of life, his résumé reads like a coaching sampler platter.

The Hogs’ secondary needed attention, and Silverfield appears determined to address it by volume.

Rushing becomes the third defensive backs coach reported for the new staff, joining Deron Wilson and C.J. Wiliford. That means depth in the meeting room, at least, and possibly fewer afternoons where Arkansas fans stare at busted coverages like they’re unsolved mysteries.

Rushing has been part of successful defenses, including his earlier stint with Memphis when Silverfield was on the Tigers’ staff.

Those units produced solid pass defense numbers, forced mistakes and held up against fast offenses. Arkansas has seen enough offensive fireworks from the wrong sideline in recent seasons, so adding someone familiar with Silverfield’s system can’t hurt.

Silverfield appears to prefer coaches who already understand how he works. That seems convenient, too, because the Hogs currently have more openings than a yard sale bookshelf. Rushing’s previous experience with the new head Hog makes him a predictable, safe match.

His Auburn stint gave him another look at SEC passing attacks, which should prepare him for life in Fayetteville. Coaching defensive backs in this league is not a relaxing job.

It is, however, good practice for patience, film study, and explaining to fans why a blown coverage was not actually the end of the world.

Sources: Arkansas is set to hire TJ Rushing as cornerbacks coach. He was most recently at Auburn as safeties coach and has coached DBs at Texas A&M and elsewhere. Rushing worked with Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield at Memphis in 2018 and 2019. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 11, 2025

Rushing’s track record and what it means for Razorbacks

Rushing has coached defensive backs at multiple Power Five programs and guided programs that ranked highly in pass defense and turnovers. Arkansas needs those traits badly.

The Hogs have been stuck in a cycle of defensive overhauls, and Silverfield is hoping experience across many systems will create steadier play in the secondary.

He has worked with corners, safeties and entire defensive back groups, which gives the Razorbacks flexibility as they build out their alignment.

His coaching style has been described as detailed and steady. Arkansas fans would probably take steady at this point. Steady sounds like winning four SEC games again someday.

Rushing’s past work at Texas A&M included coaching a secondary that performed well against strong offenses. At Memphis, he contributed to a group that prided itself on aggressive play.

Arkansas needs confidence in its corners, especially with SEC receivers sprinting past defenses weekly.

The Razorbacks also want someone who can develop younger players. Many DB coaches talk about technique, but Rushing has a reputation for teaching it consistently.

Hogs fans have heard that before, of course, but they may be willing to give another new staff a chance. They really do not have much choice.

TJ Rushing will not be retained as Auburn's safeties coach, source tells @Auburn247.



Tracking Alex Golesh's staff moves: https://t.co/on4H2PtKqD pic.twitter.com/iWPXP1MdqC — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) December 9, 2025

Fit with the Silverfield plan

Silverfield has made defense a clear early priority. By stacking experienced assistants in the secondary, he signals that Arkansas will try to build from the back forward.

Whether that strategy works will depend on recruiting, development and how quickly the new staff meshes, but the intention is clear.

Rushing’s familiarity with Silverfield provides an easier entry. Communication, expectations and practice habits won’t require an entire offseason of translation.

Arkansas wants coaches who can start on the same page rather than arguing over which binder the page belongs in.

The Hogs’ defense has been unreliable for several seasons. Tackling, assignments and confidence have all dropped at different times.

Rushing cannot fix all of that alone, but his hiring fits the new theme: experienced coaches who won’t need introduction videos to start work.

Arkansas is not expecting miracles, but finding someone who understands the conference and the head coach is a step toward some version of stability.

Razorbacks fans would like that. The program has not been on stable ground since well before this staff search began.

Key takeaways

• Arkansas is expected to hire T.J. Rushing as its new cornerbacks coach under Ryan Silverfield.

• Rushing brings more than a decade of defensive backs coaching experience, including SEC work.

• His hiring continues Arkansas’ emphasis on rebuilding the secondary with experienced staff.

