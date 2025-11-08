All of talk about Razorbacks' coaching search sounding familiar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Penn State coach James Franklin has moved to the top of Arkansas’ list in its ongoing football coaching search, according to multiple reports and people familiar with the process.
The university obviously has not confirmed contact with Franklin or his representatives, and no formal offer has been made.
We've heard all this before. In the last eight years, this is the third football search with a couple thrown in on the basketball side of things and this one is following the usual script. A lot of second and third-hand information mixed with speculation or just completely wild guesses.
There is more and more chatter from people I'm talking to they think Arkansas is preparing to make a strong push to bring the veteran coach to Fayetteville. This is not coming from casual observers.
Franklin, 53, spent the past decade at Penn State before mutually parting ways with the school earlier this fall.
He compiled a 128-60 career record, including stints at Vanderbilt and Penn State, and guided the Nittany Lions to the 2016 Big Ten championship and four New Year’s Six bowl appearances.
According to several national media reports, Arkansas and Virginia Tech “appear to be in a bidding-type scenario” for Franklin’s services, though the Razorbacks are seen as the more aggressive suitor. The report said Arkansas is “basically going to make Franklin tell them no.”
Franklin fits Arkansas’ vision
Franklin’s reputation for recruiting, program-building and staff organization makes him an appealing option for the Razorbacks, who are looking to stabilize a program that has endured several coaching changes over the past decade.
Arkansas dismissed Sam Pittman earlier this season following a string of close losses and inconsistent performances. Interim coach Bobby Petrino has guided the team through the final weeks of the regular season while the athletic department explores long-term options.
Franklin’s background in the Southeastern Conference also adds to the interest. He led Vanderbilt to back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2012 and 2013, making him one of the few coaches to sustain success in Nashville before taking over at Penn State.
In a 2017 interview with ESPN, Franklin described himself as “a builder.”
“We take pride in creating a program that can compete year after year,” he said.
That track record is part of what Arkansas officials reportedly find appealing as they seek consistency in the ultra-competitive SEC. Considering the way things have gone for the last few years it makes sense
Reports stress no formal offer yet
While Arkansas’ interest in Franklin has intensified, multiple outlets stress that no formal negotiations or contract offer have occurred.
We have heard that Arkansas officials have conducted “background conversations” with Franklin’s camp but added that “nothing has advanced to a formal stage.”
The report also suggested Franklin could explore other openings or opt to take a year off from coaching before returning to the sidelines.
Multiple people have told me Franklin ia the “clubhouse leader” in the search, citing his proven ability to recruit nationally and manage high-profile programs. The outlet also noted that Franklin could be intrigued by Arkansas’ modern facilities and strong fan support.
What Arkansas offers
Arkansas’ pitch to Franklin would likely include control over staff decisions, a competitive salary and resources to continue facility upgrades and recruiting operations.
The Razorbacks’ athletic department has invested heavily in football infrastructure in recent years, including locker-room renovations, nutrition programs and NIL support through the One Arkansas collective.
The Razorbacks also offer stability within the SEC, a passionate fan base and the financial ability to compete with major conference programs.
Franklin, known for his emphasis on recruiting relationships in the South, could find the Arkansas job appealing for its access to Texas, Louisiana and Florida recruiting pipelines.
Still, questions remain about whether Franklin would view Arkansas as the right next step after more than a decade in the Big Ten. He has been linked to other Power Five vacancies in the past, including USC and Texas A&M, though those programs ultimately went in different directions.
Decision timeline unclear
Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek has not publicly discussed individual candidates, saying only last week that “the process will be thorough and deliberate.”
To further complicate matters, no one knows for sure if Yurachek is even the one making the final call on all this. That's how crazy this search has become.
The Razorbacks are expected to move quickly once the season concludes, with hopes of finalizing a hire before the early signing period in mid-December.
Franklin, meanwhile, has not commented publicly on his future. His agent, Jimmy Sexton, doesn't respond to requests for comment.
If Arkansas can lure Franklin, it would mark one of the most significant hires in program history. If not, the Razorbacks are expected to continue evaluating other candidates with Power Five experience as they attempt to rebuild momentum in the SEC.
Key takeaways
- Arkansas has identified former Penn State coach James Franklin as its leading candidate in the football coaching search.
- Sources say contact has been made, but no formal offer has been extended to Franklin or his agent.
- Arkansas hopes to finalize a hire before the early signing period in December.