AUSTIN, Texas — The final score made it look like Arkansas could not move the football against Texas. The numbers tell a more complicated story.

The Razorbacks finished with 363 total yards in Saturday's 45-3 loss to the No. 5 Longhorns. They recorded 20 first downs, ran 71 offensive plays and averaged nearly 5.1 yards per play.

But none of those numbers translated into a touchdown.

Arkansas' biggest problem was not simply gaining yards. It was turning those yards into points, particularly when the offense needed to make a play to extend a drive.

Arkansas gets embarrassed in Austin. What went wrong against Texas, what Arch Manning showed us, and where do the Razorbacks go from here? Three takeaways from a tough night in Austin. #wps pic.twitter.com/RIUVAMDUPf — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) November 22, 2026

The Razorbacks converted just three of 14 third-down opportunities and went two-for-six on fourth down, according to the official game statistics. Against a team as talented as Texas, those missed opportunities made it difficult for Arkansas to remain competitive.

The game also got away from the Razorbacks before the offense had much of a chance to settle in.

After Texas scored on its opening possession, Arkansas' second drive ended with a turnover that Jelani McDonald returned 31 yards for a touchdown. The play gave Texas a 14-0 lead just over six minutes into the game.

The interception was particularly costly because Arkansas had little time to establish its offensive rhythm. Texas had already demonstrated its ability to move the ball, and the defensive touchdown gave the Longhorns another score without their offense needing to take the field.

Arkansas responded with its best scoring drive of the afternoon. The Razorbacks moved 63 yards in 11 plays before Max Gilbert connected on a 30-yard field goal to make it 14-3.

That was the only time Arkansas scored.

The offense had opportunities to make the game more competitive, but it could not finish drives. The official scoring summary shows Texas answered with a field goal before adding two touchdowns in the final two-and-a-half minutes of the first half.

The Longhorns entered halftime with a 31-3 advantage.

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Arkansas actually produced 228 yards of offense in the first half, according to the Associated Press' game recap. The Razorbacks managed only 135 after halftime, illustrating how difficult it became to generate offense once Texas had established control.

𝗔𝗥𝗞𝗔𝗡𝗦𝗔𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗢𝗧𝗕𝗔𝗟𝗟 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗕𝗢𝗢𝗞

🏈 17-year-old QB Hank Hendrix makes debut in Texas loss

🏈 Silverfield talks replay review of catch

🏈 Coin toss decisions

🏈 Hogs-turned-Horns

🏈 More from the Razorbacks' 45-3 loss ⤵️https://t.co/4KGJS2BPZf pic.twitter.com/vLg2HdLhkm — WholeHogSports.com (@wholehogsports) November 22, 2026

The passing game produced some yardage, but it did not provide the explosive plays Arkansas needed. Jackson finished with 190 passing yards, while freshman Hank Hendrix added 63 yards after entering the game. The two combined for 253 passing yards, but neither threw a touchdown.

The ground game was not enough to compensate. Arkansas finished with 110 rushing yards, led by Cam Settles' 63 yards on 14 carries. Settles averaged 4.5 yards per attempt, but the Razorbacks were unable to turn that production into a more balanced offensive attack.

The result was an offense that could move the ball but struggled to finish possessions.

There is a difference between gaining yards and sustaining an offense. Arkansas had enough production to avoid being completely shut down, but its inability to convert on third and fourth downs kept the unit from building momentum.

The turnovers also proved costly. McDonald's return immediately put points on the board for Texas, and Hendrix threw another interception after taking over late in the contest. Arkansas finished with two turnovers compared with none for Texas.

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True freshman John Meredith (@JOHN_MEREDITH2) with the pick! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Ns9TmxIYu9 — OnTexasFootball (@ontexasfootball) November 21, 2026

Those mistakes made an already difficult afternoon even harder. When an offense is struggling to score, giving an opponent additional possessions and points through turnovers leaves very little margin for error.

For head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, the final week of the regular season offers one more opportunity to address those issues before the offseason begins.

Arkansas hosts LSU on Nov. 28. The Razorbacks will need to be more efficient on money downs, protect the football and find a way to finish drives if they want to close the season with a better offensive performance.

The 363 yards against Texas show Arkansas was not completely unable to move the ball. The three points show how little that production mattered when it counted.

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