Perhaps more frustrating than an offense being inept is when an offense can move the football but produces empty yardage.

Arkansas' 2024 and 2025 offenses under Bobby Petrino did so quite often, racking up yardgae but leaving points on the board by way of turnovers. Arkansas' 2026 offense, led by offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, does so by simply sputtering every time it reaches plus territory.

A look at the box score would suggest Saturday's game was a solid one for Arkansas' offense. The Razorbacks totaled 363 yards of offense and ran the ball relatively well, with Cam Settles having 14 carries for 63 yards. KJ Jackson played a decent game, going 15-28 for 190 yards and an interception that was the fault of Jaden Platt, who bobbled a pass right into the waiting arms of Jelani McDonald.

Nov 21, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall (6) reaches for a reception during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet, Arkansas scored only three points, courtesy of a 30-yard Max Gilbert field goal. A miss right before halftime saw Arkansas miss out on the opportunity to add three more.

Seven of Arkansas' 10 drives ended in Texas territory. In addition to Gilbert's missed field goal, Arkansas turned the ball over on downs in UT territory three times and Hank Hendrix threw an interception on fourth down on UA's final drive, ensuring the Hogs wouldn't find the end zone.

Arkansas was also unable to convert on third down, going 3-14 on third down and just 2-6 on fourth down.

It was an infuriating afternoon of watching Arkansas' offense show signs of life in between their own 25 and the Texas 40, only for any momentum to die out the moment it reached the fringes of field goal range.

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Arkansas gets embarrassed in Austin. What went wrong against Texas, what Arch Manning showed us, and where do the Razorbacks go from here? Three takeaways from a tough night in Austin. #wps pic.twitter.com/RIUVAMDUPf — Arkansas Razorbacks on SI (@RazorbacksOnSI) November 22, 2026

"We talk all the time about all 11 doing their job, and I think where we're at right now is, I don't know if we're good enough where if one guy makes a mistake, we're able to overcome that," head coach Ryan Silverfield said. "You look at every play, it may have been a dropped pass here, a missed block by this guy, a misthrow here, a miscut here.

"So, I think ultimately, offensively, a lot of the failures, especially in this game, one guy got beat, and it's glaring to us when you play a really talented team when that one guy doesn't. For us, offensively, to be efficient at all, we need playmakers step up, and we need all 11 to do their job, and that was clearly not the case, and why we weren't able to convert a lot of those third downs."

Saturday's offensive struggles were also a similar story to the rest of the season. Arkansas' offense has been putrid in the red zone this season, provided they even make it that far. Gilbert's struggles in the kicking game have only exacerbated Arkansas' inability to march down the field and score.

Save for the second quarter of Arkansas' win over South Carolina and the second half of its win over Vanderbilt, Arkansas' offense has been atrocious in SEC play. Arkansas' offense is only averaging 16 points per game in SEC play (Arkansas had a defensive touchdown against both Vanderbilt and South Carolina).

There's a lot of keys to winning football games, but the tried and true method is to score more points than your opponent. Arkansas' special teams and defense aren't blameless in regard to Saturday's loss or the rest of Arkansas' defeats this season, but the ineptness of its offense is a big reason why the Razorbacks will experience a third losing season in four years.

If nothing else, Saturday's game proved that, among personnel changes with players, a change at offensive coordinator is imperative for Silverfield going into 2027.

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