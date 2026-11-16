FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For decades, Arkansas and Texas shared one of college football's most recognizable rivalries. Their history included national championship implications, heated recruiting territories, and two fan bases that rarely needed an excuse to dislike the other.

Then, for more than a generation, the rivalry lost some of its regular significance.

Arkansas left the Southwest Conference following the 1991 season, and the two programs went years without meeting on a consistent basis. Their return to the same conference in 2024 changed that.

Now, the Razorbacks and Longhorns are competing for more than wins on Saturdays. They are competing for recruits, national recognition and the attention of athletes who have grown up watching both programs.

The rivalry is beginning to feel personal again, and football is leading the way.

Football Is Where the Rivalry Matters Most

Arkansas and Texas have a history that stretches back to 1894, but few games have carried the weight of their Dec. 6, 1969, meeting.

The No. 1 Longhorns traveled to Fayetteville to face No. 2 Arkansas in a matchup that became known as the Game of the Century. Texas escaped with a 15-14 victory after overcoming a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, eventually securing the national championship.

The game remains one of the defining moments in Arkansas athletics history. The College Football Hall of Fame's account of the 1969 matchup details the dramatic comeback, President Richard Nixon's attendance and the fourth-down completion that helped turn the game in Texas' favor.

#OTD in 1969, President Richard M. Nixon landed at Razorback Stadium via helicopter to attend the Arkansas-Texas game. #history #UARK pic.twitter.com/NzUvhmWxzu — University of Arkansas (@UArkansas) December 6, 2016

The programs eventually went separate directions, and their meetings became increasingly uncommon. That changed when Arkansas welcomed Texas to Fayetteville in 2021.

The Razorbacks delivered one of their most memorable performances in recent history, defeating the Longhorns 40-21 in front of a national audience. The atmosphere inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium showed what the matchup could become when both fan bases had something to play for.

67 days until Arkansas Football



Arkansas dominates Texas in 2021 pic.twitter.com/YYCN3DqBDW — Top Tier Arkansas (@TopTierArkansas) June 30, 2026

Texas joined the Southeastern Conference in 2024, bringing the two programs back into regular competition.

The Longhorns still hold a significant advantage in the all-time football series, leading 55-23, according to Arkansas Athletics' official announcement of the 2026 matchup. The Razorbacks have not beaten Texas since the 2021 meeting, making the next opportunity particularly important.

Arkansas will travel to Austin on Nov. 21 for the programs' 79th meeting, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC or ESPN.

For first-year Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield, the game represents an opportunity to establish something beyond a single result. A victory over Texas would give his program an important statement win and provide a recruiting talking point as he continues building the Razorbacks' future.

Recruiting Is Giving the Rivalry a New Dimension

The rivalry's future will not be determined exclusively by what happens between the lines.

Recruiting has become one of the most important parts of the competition between Arkansas and Texas, particularly as both programs evaluate athletes throughout the region.

One recent example is Arkansas wide receiver Dequane Prevo.

The Texarkana native committed to the Razorbacks in November 2024, choosing Arkansas over Texas, Oklahoma, Penn State and several other programs. Prevo's recruitment showed that Arkansas can compete for highly regarded prospects in an area where Texas traditionally holds considerable influence.

According to On3's report of Prevo's commitment, the wide receiver pointed to his relationship with the Arkansas coaching staff and the opportunity to develop in Fayetteville as important factors in his decision.

Prevo eventually joined the Razorbacks as part of their 2026 signing class. His official Arkansas roster profile lists Texas among the programs he chose Arkansas over.

Apr 25, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Dequane Prevo (80) is tackled by defensive back Christian Harrison (1) during the spring game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His decision is significant because it demonstrates something Arkansas needs to continue establishing: the ability to recruit talented players from Texas and convince them that Fayetteville is the right place to develop their careers.

That does not mean Arkansas has suddenly overtaken Texas on the recruiting trail. The Longhorns remain a major national recruiting power. However, winning individual recruiting battles against a program with Texas' resources can help Arkansas establish credibility with future prospects.

Silverfield's staff has an opportunity to make that a consistent part of its recruiting identity.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

For Arkansas, the goal should not simply be to recruit players who Texas wants. It should be to build a program that recruits can choose because they believe they have a better opportunity to succeed in Fayetteville.

Basketball Has Its Own Rivalry to Build

Football might command most of the attention, but the competition between Arkansas and Texas extends to the basketball court.

The two programs have a long history dating back to the 1923-24 season. Arkansas holds an 89-68 advantage in the all-time men's basketball series, according to Razorback Athletics' official series history.

Their return to regular conference competition has already produced meaningful matchups.

Arkansas swept Texas during the 2024-25 season, winning 78-70 in Austin before earning an 86-81 overtime victory in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks' recap of the overtime victory details how Arkansas overcame a late Texas rally to complete the season sweep.

OFF THE GLASS 😤 pic.twitter.com/w3nBXZ3iYv — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 5, 2026

With John Calipari leading the Razorbacks, Arkansas has an opportunity to make the matchup another important part of its basketball identity.

Recruiting also adds another layer to the competition. Both programs pursue highly ranked prospects, and the ability to win those battles can influence the direction of each roster.

The rivalry does not need to carry the same history on the basketball court as it does in football to become meaningful. Regular SEC competition gives both programs opportunities to create new memories and establish another reason for their fan bases to pay attention.

Baseball Has Already Delivered a Major Moment

Arkansas and Texas have also produced meaningful competition on the baseball diamond.

In May 2025, Arkansas defeated No. 1 Texas 13-8 at Baum-Walker Stadium in a game featuring eight home runs. The Razorbacks hit five of their own, with Reese Robinett delivering two home runs and six RBIs.

The Texas recap of the May 3 matchup details the offensive performance from both teams and Arkansas' victory over the nation's top-ranked program.

100 Longhorns vs. 1 Reese Robinett pic.twitter.com/kvz9YyrNO1 — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 3, 2025

Those results show how quickly the momentum can shift between two programs that regularly compete for national relevance.

Arkansas does not have to win every matchup for the rivalry to matter. It needs to consistently put itself in position to challenge Texas when the two programs meet.

The Next Chapter Belongs to the Programs That Build It

There is a difference between having a historic rivalry and having one that matters to the next generation.

Arkansas and Texas already have the history. The 1969 Game of the Century, the years spent competing in the Southwest Conference and the 2021 meeting in Fayetteville provide plenty of reasons for fans to care.

What the programs are building now is the next chapter.

Football will remain the biggest measuring stick. Silverfield has to establish a program capable of competing with Texas consistently, and recruiting will be central to that effort. Basketball and baseball provide additional opportunities for Arkansas to challenge the Longhorns and create meaningful moments across the athletic department.

Ryan Silverfield was asked how he would keep his team focused after a big win over South Carolina.



“[I’ll] stay on their ass and hold them accountable…What the hell have we accomplished? Not a damn thing.” pic.twitter.com/fGsqfje4eb — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) November 16, 2026

The recruiting competition is particularly important. When a prospect chooses Arkansas over Texas, it gives the Razorbacks another opportunity to demonstrate that Fayetteville can compete with one of the biggest brands in college athletics.

One commitment does not signal a complete shift in the balance of power. But every recruiting victory, every meaningful conference matchup and every opportunity to beat the Longhorns helps rebuild something that was missing for years.

Arkansas-Texas does not need to recreate the rivalry exactly as it existed decades ago. It needs to become something the next generation of athletes and fans genuinely cares about.

The foundation is already there.

Now, the Razorbacks have to give the rivalry a reason to grow.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest in Razorback news.