Arkansas Adds Dartmouth Transfer DB Sean Williams Thanks To Court Ruling

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has signed Dartmouth transfer defensive back Sean Williams, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Williams, like safety Caleb Wooden, was granted an extra year of eligibility thanks to a Colorado district court ruling blocked the NCAA from enforcing its new eligibility limits on the Class of 2022.

Arkansas has signed Dartmouth defensive back transfer Sean Williams, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Three-time All-Ivy League selection with 11 career interceptions at Dartmouth. Had a rookie minicamp tryout with the Titans but now has another year of eligibility thanks to… pic.twitter.com/VUmTUI8vYy — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 18, 2026

According to ON3's Pete Nakos, Williams was at Arkansas' morning practice in Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Williams is with the Arkansas program at practice today, sources tell @On3. https://t.co/2EmMSnBh8e — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) August 18, 2026

Williams, a native of Nolensville, Tenn., stands at 5-9 and 190 pounds and had 11 interceptions at Dartmouth, including four last season. According to Zenitz's report, he participated in a rookie minicamp tryout with the Tennessee Titans.

Out of high school, Williams had offers from Yale, Eastern Kentucky and Penn, as well as an offer to be a preferred walk-on at another SEC school in Ole Miss.

Wiliams joins a crowded defensive backfield for the Razorbacks that now totals 21 players. Williams' size may make it somewhat difficult for him to consistently break into Arkansas' defensive rotation, but he clearly has a knack for finding the football and should be a nice supplementary piece for defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

Dartmouth @DartmouthFTBL three-time All-Ivy League safety-nickel and team captain Sean Williams [10 career interceptions] was a Pro Day standout, and met with #Patriots #49ers

40 time: 4.53

Vertical: 40 inches

225 bench: 14 reps

Shuttle: 4.27

3 come: 6.97

Height: 5’9/3

Weight:… pic.twitter.com/R2BZEJ7ROz — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 26, 2026

Williams was named All-Ivy Second Team in 2023 as both a defenseive back and return specialist, All-Ivy Honorable Mention in 2024 as a defensive back and All-Iby First Team in 2025 as a defensive back. He was one of Dartmouth's three team captains in 2025.

Williams did return five punts last season, but his longest punt return was only nine yards. It's clear that speed isn't at all in short supply for Williams, however, as he ran track in high school and also competed in the third leg of the Tennessee State champion 4x100 relay team, according to his bio on the Dartmouth website.

Williams and Wooden are Arkansas' only two pickups so far thanks to the Colorado court ruling, though with 19 days remaining until the Razorbacks' Sept. 5 season opener against North Alabama, it's not out of the question that head coach Ryan Silverfield could snag another player or two.

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