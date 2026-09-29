Roberts Wants To Keep Aggies' Offense On Struggle Bus One More Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Texas A&M's offense has struggled mightily in its first two SEC contests. Arkansas defensive coordinator wants that to be the case again on Saturday in College Station.

"Whatever reason it hasn’t clicked, we just need to make sure it’s one more week," Roberts said.

At the forefront of those offensive struggles is QB Marcel Reed, who threw two interceptions against Kentucky and another against LSU. Head coach Ryan Silverfield still complimented Reed on Monday, and Roberts was complimentary of the third-year starter on Tuesday as well.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) carries the ball during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"As a football player he’s got all the tools," Roberts said. "It starts with him being, I think when he first started it was really, he’s a great athlete. Then you saw him last year really develop into a good quarterback.

"He’s got a rocket arm, he’s got all the talent, he’s got all that stuff. I thought he did some really football-savvy things in the past. I know he’s probably struggling right now, I don’t know what the reasons are, but he’s a very talented young man and he’s a really good football player."

Stopping Reed and Texas A&M's aerial assault, Roberts said, will first come by virtue of Arkansas stopping the Aggies' ground attack.

RB Reuben Owens has 56 carries for 248 yards so far this season and is on pace for a career year running the football. Fellow tailbacks KJ Edwards (17 carries, 115 yards), Carsyn Baker (17 carries, 75 yards) and Jamarion Morrow (16 carries, 56 yards) will also likely see the field on Saturday.

LSU snuffed out A&M's run game in its 35-6 victory over the Aggies, limiting Texas A&M to just 91 yards on 33 carries (2.8 yards per carry).

"Makes it a lot easier when you stop the run.," Roberts said when asked how to contain Reed. "If I’m a betting man, they’re kind of bouncing back and I would imagine they’re preaching that they’ve got to establish the run game and they’re going to come in here and they’re going to run it.

"They’ve got a great stable of backs, a really athletic tight end, they got several receivers that can really go."

Making up nearly half (49 percent) of Texas A&M's production in the receiver room are WRs Mario Craver (22 catches, 225 yards, two touchdowns) and Isaiah Horton (15 catches, 213 yards, three touchdowns).

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They're finding ways to get those two the ball," Roberts said. "I don't exactly know the numbers, but those two have all the catches. They're the big targets. They're trying to find ways to get them the ball. On third down, second down, first down.

"However they can get them the ball, whether it would be screens or whatever else, line them up on the backfield. They've done that too. They're talented people. They're talented individuals, and they're trying to make sure those guys get their touches."

Kickoff between Arkansas and Texas A&M is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Kyle Field, with coverage on ESPN2 and the Razorback Sports Network.

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