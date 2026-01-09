Arkansas adds transfer DB, signs Texas lineman for 2026 class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas continued its offseason roster work by adding a transfer defensive back and securing a future offensive line piece from Texas, addressing both immediate depth and long-term development.

The Razorbacks announced the signing of Georgia State defensive back Tyler Scott, a transfer with multiple years of eligibility remaining, while also landing Carey Clayton, an offensive lineman from Southlake Carroll High School, as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

Scott joins the Hogs after spending the 2025 season at Georgia State, where he appeared in two games and recorded four tackles. He arrives in Fayetteville with three years of eligibility remaining, giving Arkansas flexibility in how he’s developed and used in the secondary.

Before his time at Georgia State, Scott spent two seasons at Auburn. One of those seasons was cut short due to an ACL injury, limiting his opportunity to contribute on the field.

The Razorbacks now provide him with a chance to reset and compete in a defensive back room that continues to evolve.

At 6 feet tall, Scott adds experience to a secondary that has seen significant turnover through the transfer portal. His addition gives the Hogs another option at defensive back as the staff works through spring and fall evaluations.

Clayton strengthens 2026 offensive line class

Arkansas also added a future piece up front with the commitment of Carey Clayton, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound offensive lineman from Southlake Carroll, one of Texas’ most consistent high school programs.

Clayton helped Southlake Carroll complete an undefeated regular season last fall and reach the state semifinals. He enters college football as a consensus three-star prospect, ranked among the top offensive line recruits in Texas.

In addition to Arkansas, Clayton held offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, UAB and UTEP. He ultimately chose the Razorbacks, becoming the 16th commitment in the Hogs’ 2026 recruiting class.

Clayton is ranked around No. 251 nationally and No. 141 in Texas. While not among the highest-rated prospects in the class, his high school experience and physical development make him a long-term project for Arkansas’ offensive line.

Hogs continue roster building

The additions of Scott and Clayton reflect the Hogs’ continued focus on roster balance. Scott becomes the 23rd transfer portal addition this offseason, reinforcing a secondary that has emphasized competition and depth.

Clayton’s commitment adds to a growing 2026 class that prioritizes size and developmental upside, particularly along the offensive line.

Arkansas has steadily worked to build future depth in the trenches while supplementing current needs through the portal.

While neither move is designed to generate immediate headlines, both fit into a broader plan aimed at improving roster stability.

Scott offers experience and flexibility in the defensive backfield, while Clayton provides a long-term option at a position that often requires patience.

As the Razorbacks move through the offseason, these additions help establish depth at key positions and give the coaching staff more options heading into the coming seasons.

Key takeaways

Arkansas added Georgia State transfer defensive back Tyler Scott, who brings experience and remaining eligibility to the secondary.

The Razorbacks signed 2026 Texas offensive lineman Carey Clayton, adding size and long-term depth up front.

The Hogs continue balancing immediate roster needs with long-term development through recruiting and the portal.

Hogs Feed