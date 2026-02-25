Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 25

The Arkansas Razorbacks are tied with the Alabama Crimson Tide for second place in the SEC, but only two games separate them and ninth-place Texas. That makes tonight's game against the Texas A&M Aggies, who are one game behind Arkansas, a big one.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Texas A&M +8 (-110)

Arkansas -8 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +320

Arkansas -420

Total

OVER 170.5 (-110)

UNDER 170.5 (-110)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Bud Walton Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Texas A&M Record: 19-8 (9-5 in SEC)

Arkansas Record: 20-7 (10-4 in SEC)

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Texas A&M is 7-1 ATS in its last seven road games

Texas A&M is 9-3-1 ATS in its last 13 games vs. Arkansas

Arkansas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Arkansas is 18-1 straight up in its last 19 home games

Arkansas is 11-3 ATS in its last 14 games as the favorite

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Key Player to Watch

Darius Acuff Jr., G - Arkansas Razorbacks

Darius Acuff Jr. is a scoring machine for Arkansas. He's averaging a blistering 22.2 points per game, shooting 50.5% from the field and 44.15 from beyond the arc. On top of that, he's leading Arkansas in assists per game, averaging 6.2. He's a name to watch out for in March.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick

Arkansas's offense is going to prove to be too much for the Aggies. The Razorbacks rank 17th in the country in effective field goal percentage, and now they get to face an Aggies team that has an eFG% of just 49.2% over their last three games.

Not only that, but Texas A&M struggles to defend the interior, which is the strength of the Arkansas offense. The Razorbacks keep the majority of their shots inside the arc, and the Aggies rank 210th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 52.2% from two-point range.

I'll lay the points with Arkansas tonight.

Pick: Arkansas -8 (-110)

