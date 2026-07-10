Arkansas Announces Seven Former Razorbacks to Hall of Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' newest Hall of Honor class spans several eras of Razorback athletics, from Final Four runs and College World Series heroics to NFL greatness and Olympic competition.

Ronnie Brewer (Men’s Basketball), Tony Bua (Football), Brett Eibner (Baseball), Dave England (Athletic Trainer), Jason Peters (Football), Heather Schlichtman Scharf (Softball), Bud Still (Men’s Golf) and Tina Sutej (Women’s Track & Field) will be formally inducted in a ceremony on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Walton Arts Center. England will be inducted posthumously. The ceremony is set for the night prior to Arkansas’ game against Tulsa at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

Inductees are elected to the UA Sports Hall of Honor based on a vote by former Razorback letterwinners in conjunction with the A Club.

Ronnie Brewer, Men’s Basketball

After an illustrious high school career at Fayetteville High School, Ronnie Brewer followed in the footsteps of his father, Ron Brewer, and joined the Razorback Men’s Basketball team for the 2003-04 season.

During his playing career at Arkansas, Brewer was a 2004 Freshman All-American, 2006 All-American, a two-time First-Team All-SEC selection (2005-06) and a two-time All-District pick (2005-06) by both the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Brewer finished his time at Arkansas at No. 16 on the Razorbacks' all-time scoring list with 1,416 points across his three seasons of college ball. During each season, led the Razorbacks in steals in, including an SEC-leading 83 in 2006 while ranking No. 8 on the school’s all-time steals list.

As a sophomore and junior, he led the Hogs in scoring, rebounding, field goals made and free throws made while leading the team in assists and three-point field goal percentage in 2005. Brewer would enter the NBA Draft following an impressive junior season, selected as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.

He went on to spend 10 seasons in the NBA between stints with the Memphis Grizzlies, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

For his NBA career, Brewer scored 3,940 points, 1,427 rebounds and 828 assists before retiring following the 2015 season.

Tony Bua, Football

Known as one of the hardest hitters in school history, Bua racked up numerous accolades during his time as a Razorback, including first team All-SEC, All-SEC Second Team and was considered among the top linebackers during his time on The Hill.

Bua became the school record holder for career tackles (408) during the 2003 season, passing former Razorback Ken Hamlin (381). His record, that seemed unbreakable at the time, would be passed by former linebacker Bumper Pool in 2022, as each of them are the only two players to ever surpass the 400 tackle mark at Arkansas.

Over his final three seasons at Arkansas, Bua posted three consecutive 100+ tackle seasons, including a team-high 121 stops in 2003. After his college career, he went on to be drafted as a linebacker in the fifth round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

He'd follow up with stints with the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals practice squad before time crossing the border to play for the Calgary Stampede of the Canadian Football League.

Brett Eibner, Baseball

"Brett Eibner has hit a home run and the ball game is tied," Arkansas play-by-play man Chuck Barrett shrilled during the ninth inning of the Hogs' comeback win over Virginia in the 2009 College World Series. "The Razorbacks, down to their final out, and Eibner, for all his troubles this season, has just saved things. A two-run homer to left field and we've got a 3-3 ball game."

Eibner is known for one of the most memorable hits in Arkansas history for his home run coming in with two outs in the ninth inning still rings through the oracles of Omaha.

A two-way standout for the Razorbacks from 2008-2010, he saw time in the outfield and on the mound for Arkansas. He is responsible for one of the most memorable offensive showings by a Razorback team in the postseason, as Arkansas launched a team-record nine homers in a 19-7 win over Grambling State in the 2010 NCAA Fayetteville Regional, including three from Eibner.

He finished his Arkansas career with 42 home runs, which is still tied for No. 3 in program history while ranking No. 8 in slugging percentage at 0.587. His 22 homers as a junior in 2010 still rank No. 2 in team history for a single season, while his slugging clip of .718 that year ranks No. 6 and his 71 RBIs are good for No. 8 on the single season lists by former Razorbacks.

Eibner's collegiate accolades included freshman All-American honors 2008, All-American and second team All-SEC in 2010. He would go on to be selected as the No. 54 overall pick in the second round of the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks athletic trainer Dave England during a game in 2019. | Razorbacks Athletic

Dave England, Athletic Trainer

England spent nearly four decades serving the Arkansas Razorbacks as an athletic trainer, and was a graduate assistant for Dean Weber during the 1980-81 academic year. After spending time in Little Rock working with the Travelers' organization, England returned to the Razorbacks serving the men's basketball team from 1984-2019, earning a promotion in 1989 to head athletics trainer.

He also worked with baseball, men's and women's tennis, men's golf and the Razorback spirit squads during a decorated career.

While working with Razorback basketball, England was part of 19 NCAA tournaments and three NITs. He made three trips to the Final Four and worked with the 1994 NCAA champions and the 1995 national runner-up.

In 2019, England was named the Director of Sports Medicine for Razorback Athletics. England retired from Razorback Athletics in 2021.

Jason Peters, Football

A native of Queen City, Texas, Jason Peters became an ironman of sorts during his time on the gridiron. He played for the Razorbacks under coach Houston Nutt from 2000-2003 after arriving as a defensive tackle.

However, Peters biggest impact came when he was moved to the offensive side at tight end where he would make a major impact with memorable plays as a junior when he caught 21 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

His performance during the 2003 season earned him a second team All-SEC selection before being picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills in 2004. He would eventually earn the starting role at left tackle during the 2006 season, where he went to several NFL Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro in six seasons.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks softball pitcher Heather Schlichtman | Razorback Softbal

Heather Schlichtman Scharf, Softball

Schlichtman was an early ace for Arkansas softball as he remains the school record holder for strikeouts in a career with 886 and career earned run average with a 1.59 ERA.

She still holds the school record for ERA in a single season (0.93) in 2001. Scharf still has the second-most wins in school history with 73 victories, second in complete games with 94 and second in shutouts with 26.

Her career spanned from 2001-04 and pitched the second-most innings in school history with 930.2 innings. She is second all-time in school history for facing the most batters with 3,799. In 2001, Scharf was selected as a second team All-SEC selection and received SEC Pitcher of the Week on multiple occasions in her career.

Bud Still, Men’s Golf

Still arrived to Arkansas as a highly touted amateur golfer and left the Razorback program as one of its most decorated players to come through the program.

Before heading to the PGA Tour, he was named a four-time All-American, being the only Hog to earn first-team honors twice (1994, 1996) and was the first to be a four-time all-conference selection, earning first team three times and second team as a freshman.

He won the 1995 SEC Championship, and also led the Razorbacks to the team title, was voted SEC Golfer of the Year in 1994 and was tabbed SEC Freshman of the Year in 1993. He qualified for four NCAA Championships (three with the team and once individually) and was the team’s top finisher three times, tying for 13th place twice.

He was additionally the top Razorback at the 1995 and ’96 NCAA Regionals, finishing third and fourth, respectively. Still led the team in scoring three times and his 72.88 career scoring average was the school record upon his departure and still ranks 14th. His 10 top-10 finishes in 1993-94 remains a school single-season record, while his 30 career top-10 finishes and his nine top-10 finishes in 1995-96 are tied for No. 3 all-time.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks pole vaulter Tina Sutej at the 2022 European Championship. | Razorback Athletic

Tina Sutej, Women’s Track & Field

Sutej was a two-time National Champion in indoor pole vault (2011, 2012), who twice earned silver medals in NCAA outdoor pole vault (2010, 2011) and earned a total of five All-America honors.

She was selected as Track & Field News Women’s Indoor Collegiate Athlete of the Year in 2011 when she broke the collegiate record with a 14-10 ¾ (4.54) to capture the SEC indoor title.

She was also named the SEC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year in 2011 and 2012. In 2011, Sutej broke the collegiate outdoor record again with a 15-1 ½ (4.61) to win the SEC title and earn the SEC Field Athlete of the Year honors.

In 2011, she earned a silver medal in the World University Games and was named a finalist for The Bowerman.

During the 2011 and 2012 indoor seasons, Sutej won 13 consecutive meets and became the first Razorback in women’s program history to claim two NCAA indoor titles.

In eight SEC Championships, Sutej claimed medals in seven of those meets as she collected five golds, a silver and a bronze. Representing Slovenia, Sutej competed in four Olympic Games (2012, 2016, 2020, 2024) and won the bronze medal in the 2025 World Championships and silver and bronze medals at the European Championships.

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