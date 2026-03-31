Arkansas Brought Back Coach Who Fixed Its Secondary Once Before

Deron Wilson's seen this movie before.

He walked into a struggling Arkansas secondary a couple of years ago and helped turn it into one of the better units in the SEC.

Now he's back in Fayetteville for a second stint, and he's not pretending the job ahead of him is going to be easy.

Wilson is back with the Razorbacks as co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach under new defensive coordinator Ron Roberts.

It's a reunion that made a lot of sense on paper, but it comes with a secondary that ranked near the bottom of the entire country last season. There's no sugarcoating what Wilson is walking into.

What makes this return different from his first arrival, though, is that Wilson knows the place. He knows the city. He knows the program.

Apparently his wife does, too.

"Asked my wife and my wife was like, 'Yeah, I'm ready to go back. It's all good,'" Wilson said Monday.

It helped he was familiar with Roberts who has worked and had defensively from the D2-level schools like Delta State all the way to a very good Baylor team in the Big 12 and SEC stops at Auburn and Florida.

"Obviously the prior relationship with Coach Roberts and the respect that Coach has in this profession," Wilson said. "He's probably one of the brightest minds. People talk about player development, you can look at all of the coaches that he's developed.

"The vision of what Coach Silverfield had and how he is seen amongst the profession and how he's one of the most winningest coaches over the last five years in the country, you want to be a part of that. Obviously the city, Northwest Arkansas in general is a no-brainer."

That's about as clean a picture of why Wilson came back as you're going to get.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive secondary coach Deron Wilson during a preseason practice on the outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-allHOGS Images

Familiar Face in a Different Situation

Wilson was first hired at Arkansas from Florida back in 2023. He spent two seasons coaching the secondary in Fayetteville under then-defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

During that stretch, he helped the Hogs build something real in the back end of their defense.

Arkansas ranked fourth in the SEC in passing yards allowed at 202.8 yards per game and finished third in interceptions with 12.

That group also led the nation with four pick-sixes. It wasn't just good — it was genuinely one of the better secondaries in the league.

Then Wilson headed back to Florida to work under Roberts again as the defensive backs coach.

When Roberts got the Arkansas job, Wilson followed. That relationship's clearly the thread that runs through all of this.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

The Numbers Don't Lie

Here's the part that makes this feel like a serious challenge: the Arkansas secondary Wilson's inheriting this time around isn't the one he's leaving behind.

Last year's Hogs gave up 239.3 passing yards per game, a number that put them near the bottom of the SEC and the country as a whole.

That's a big gap between where Arkansas was when Wilson left and where it is now.

On top of the statistical hole the unit's in, the Razorbacks are also breaking in 11 new players in the secondary this season.

Add a brand-new scheme and a completely new coaching staff, and there's a lot of moving parts that have to click quickly.

Wilson's aware of all of it. He's not hiding from any of it.

Building It the Right Way

For Wilson, fixing a secondary that's got this much turnover starts with one thing: communication.

Getting everyone working from the same playbook — literally and figuratively — has to happen before anything else matters.

"When you talk about the secondary, I believe it has to be one," Wilson said. "Because the biggest thing from a secondary standpoint is you don't want to have DBs going palms up.

"Typically, palms up equals busted coverages. As a secondary, we're one, and initially we meet together. Make sure we get everything on the same page, in the same book.

"Then from there, they have certain things that safeties need to hear, and Coach Wilford would meet with the safeties, and there are certain things that corners need to hear."

That kind of structure matters in a unit where every player is still figuring out their role.

Wilson and cornerbacks coach Eddie Hicks are working together to make sure each piece of the secondary gets what it needs without overwhelming anyone with information that doesn't apply to them.

Tough Portal Window

Before Wilson and the rest of the defensive staff could even think about spring practice, they were dealing with a complicated transfer portal window.

Ryan Silverfield put his staff together fast, and the group got right to work evaluating players. But it wasn't a smooth or simple process.

"It was very unique. It was an interesting time, it was a challenge for us," Hicks said. "Which was good. We enjoy those, but just going through watching the film with the player personnel, and watching the film from the coaching staff as well — I thought we did a great job of evaluating the guys."

Wilson echoed that point, explaining that portal evaluation goes deeper than just watching tape on a player's ability. Fit matters just as much as talent.

"When you talk about evaluation, I think it's really important in a portal, in a short stint... You're trying to figure out how their mental makeup is," Wilson said. "Do they fit who we are as a program? And do they fit what Coach Silverfield's vision is?

"A lot of these guys, it's like forming relationships. You take those relationships and you cultivate them. And they respect you from the past, even though they may not have picked you the first time.

"When they get back in the portal you have that opportunity and there's some familiarity there."

That last point says a lot about how Wilson approaches recruiting in today's college football landscape.

It's not just about who's available, but who fits and who already has a foundation of trust with the staff.

What It All Means for Hogs

There's a real story developing here in Fayetteville. The Razorbacks went from having one of the SEC's better secondaries to one of its worst in the span of a single season.

Now the man who helped build that earlier success is back with the job of doing it again, this time with almost entirely new personnel and a new system.

Wilson's done this before, and that experience matters. He knows what it looks like when a secondary comes together, and he knows the kind of work it takes to get there.

The foundation of his relationship with Roberts and the familiarity with Northwest Arkansas gives him a running start.

But there's no hiding from the numbers.

Arkansas has real ground to make up in the secondary heading into the 2025 season, and the window to get these 11 new players ready isn't a long one.

Spring ball is exactly the kind of focused time that Wilson and his staff need to turn familiarity into function.

Wilson's been here before. The question now is whether he can write the same ending a second time.