Arkansas Defenders Have One Problem With Marshall, He Disappears

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' secondary has spent much of fall camp trying to solve one particularly difficult problem, covering Chris Marshall.

The former 5-star stands 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and is considered one of the quickest players on the roster. He's provided matchup issues for the Arkansas defense due to his speed and electrifying ability in the open field.

While he hasn't quite lived up to his potential through his first four seasons at the college level, Marshall seems to finally be coming into his own during fall camp with the Razorbacks.

He's already gained the respect of his defensive teammates, who have given up several big plays throughout camp and a couple over the two scrimmages.

"Chris is that guy," Colorado transfer Carter Stoutmire said on Tuesday. "Throughout camp, I feel like Chris became that guy. I've seen a lot of receivers throughout my day and Chris is probably up there with some of the best that I've seen. As far as just a dude who can play the position. Yeah, Chris is the guy."

"He Just Disappeared"

Kentucky transfer JACK (linebacker) Steven Soles is expected to be a starter this fall, but hasn't been asked to cover Marshall often.

However, there was one play during spring ball when Soles was asked to cover him, but quickly understood his teammate is on another level when it comes to speed.

Perfect throw by KJ Jackson in Sunday’s scrimmage. Chris Marshall on the receiving end who had a “tremendous day” per Ryan Silverfield #WPS pic.twitter.com/FKNaR5hACX — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) August 17, 2026

"I had to guard him for one play [in the spring]," Soles said. "I've had to take him to the flat a few times, but it was a play I really had to kind of guard him, and he just disappeared. He was running straight, and I got somebody over top. I'm just running behind him, and I swear when he took his break step, he just disappeared.

"I couldn't reach out and grab him if I wanted to. And ever since then, I tell him like (smirking), 'I don't like you right now while we're in camp.' But I also tell him, 'We're gonna get you the ball.' And I feel bad for whoever has to guard you all those plays because it sucks."

It's been a while since the Razorbacks have had a dynamic gamebreaker in the passing game who can find paydirt on any given play. Whether it's from 98, 65, 25 yards or in the redzone, Marshall has been a matchup nightmare, which makes him such an intriguing player for this team.

His speed makes him difficult to defend because he's not flying by in a straight line, hit a break and then turn on the jets.

That change of direction without giving defenders much time to recover has given Arkansas defenders fits all offseason, and that's something his teammates are confident carries over into the regular season.

Talking Razorback offense with KJ Jackson & Chris Marshall 🏈



🎥 Hear more on Camp’n Out on Hogs+ pic.twitter.com/sMiaBSneCg — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) August 26, 2026

"He's As Advertised"

Coaches knew they had something special in Marshall coming out of the transfer portal because he still possessed attributes that led to him being a 5-star out of high school and No. 1 player in the JUCO ranks a few years ago.

The staff believes he only scratched the surface of his abilities last season at Boise State and has become nearly un-guardable this offseason. Whether it's his release off the line of scrimmage or being able to break at the top of his route, Marshall has a different level when it comes to making big plays.

Following Soles' answer, he turned into a media personality himself, asking Stoutmire what it's like to actually cover Marshall in the secondary.

"[I've] never really been in a position where I had to guard him," Stoutmire explained. "I might have had maybe five reps guarding Chris. I will say this, it was in the spring, third day of spring ball [when] I ended up having to guard him. It was at the top of the route, I had broke on it and thought I was in a really good position.

Stoutmire believed he had recovered well enough to challenge Marshall at the catch point. He broke on the football and attempted to knock it loose, but Marshall's size, strong hands and ability to finish through contact prevented him from turning good coverage into an incompletion.

"I was fighting to get the ball out, and he's got hands of steel, like Superman. The ball didn't move, but I was like, 'All right, that's something different.' Chris is really good. He's [good] as advertised. He's [good] as advertised."

While Marshall won't create several yards of separation on every route, especially against SEC defensive backs, the difference will simply be whether he can come down with those contested catches when a defender is in position to make a play himself.

I can get used to this KJ Jackson to Chris Marshall connection pic.twitter.com/bk0ScOmqDF — 𝐐𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐑𝐡𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐬𝐭 (@nolanrichardsin) August 23, 2026

If Marshall can consistently combine that physicality with the separation ability Soles described, Arkansas may have found something it has lacked on the outside for a couple of years, and that's a receiver who is always open even when he's not.

New Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield has built a reputation for himself on having an explosive offense. Several of his units ranked in the top 25 nationally at Memphis from 2020-2025.

Explosive Tigers



2020: 65, No. 14 FBS

2021: 63, No. 54 FBS

2022: 46, No. 43 FBS

2023: 73, No. 24 FBS

2024: 76, No. 10 FBS

2025: 57, No. 58 FBS



*plays of 20+ yards

Silverfield's best offenses at Memphis consistently generated chunk plays, including 76 gains of at least 20 yards in 2024, which ranked No. 10 nationally.

Marshall gives Arkansas the type of receiver capable of creating those explosives in the passing game at any level of the defense.

If what Arkansas defenders have experienced throughout the offseason translates to Saturdays, Silverfield may have found one of the primary pieces needed to bring that explosive element with him to the SEC.

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