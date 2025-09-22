Arkansas' defense still searching for answers after simplifying calls
Coach Sam Pittman hoped that simplifying the defensive calls going into the Memphis game would at least alleviate some of the issues that the unit faced as a whole against Ole Miss in a 41-35 loss.
The defensive calls were simplified. It had little effect. Memphis gained 489 yards to Ole Miss's 481. The unit still struggle, leaving defensive coordinator Travis Williams back at the drawing board. The calls are about as simple as they get.
"They were pretty simple," Pittman said about the defensive calls in the Memphis game. "We weren't late with any calls. It didn't necessarily work for us, but it was better."
Arkansas did hold Memphis to just 199 passing yards after Ole Miss threw for 353 the week before. Even Pittman conceded that it was a style of offense that Memphis runs instead of the defense doing anything.
"A lot of times you're better in coverage if they don't throw the ball," Pittman said. "If they're running it, you don't want to be the top in on pass defense or run defense, you want to be on total defense. If you're giving up, say, 400 yards rushing in a game and 12 passing, and you can't go around bragging that you got a great pass defense."
It leaves Arkansas in a precarious situation with a Notre Dame offense that is finding its stride after scoring 40 points against Texas A&M two weeks ago and scoring touchdowns on seven of its first eight full drives against Purdue last week.
Arkansas is just looking to put the right personnel on the field first, before figuring out a specific scheme, higlighting that the unit is still stuck on rudimentary basics, such as tackling.
"It's not Pop Warner," Pittman said. "We're going to put them in if they deserve to play and all that. To me, it's all about, do we make sure each and every week that we got the right guys on the field."
The defense will once again be tasked with stopping a two-headed rushing attack in Jeremyiah Love and Jadarian Price. The two have already combined for 371 rushing yards in just three games. Love also has 79 yards receiving out of the backfield."
"As I'm looking at tape I'm going this guy is sensational.," Pittman said about Love. "He's fast, he's mean. Purdue [brought a linebacker in the A gap] he just knocked the hell out of him. He can catch, he likes to jump. He's a high jump hurdler or something, but he's special. [Former Arkansas defensive coordinator] Barry {Odom] thought he was one of the best backs he's ever seen."