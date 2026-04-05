Arkansas Defensive Line Starting to Show Signs of Breakthrough

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For Arkansas to improve defensively in 2026 it's going to take a collective effort from the defensive line to make it happen.

The Razorbacks struggled to generate much of a pass rush or even an aggressive defensive line for that matter. Defensive end Quincy Rhodes became a household name as a junior with 44 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks, but has earned a much greater role for his unit.

Rhodes will be depended upon to lead his defensive line teammates on a turnaround after Arkansas was a bit undermanned in the trenches in 2025. New coach Ryan Silverfield and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts understood a critical assingment that to be competitive in the SEC in Year One will require having quality depth across the board.

Arkansas added six transfers out of the portal, three from the high school ranks and return a viable supporting cast with hope that they can improve off a season with 22 total sacks (No. 93 nationally). The Razorbacks weren't very good at forcing negative plays either (65 tackles for loss, No. 84 nationally).

There is at least one familiar name on the roster who fans will remember from last year's portal haul in David Oke. He enjoyed a dominant junior season at Abilene Christian with 63 total tackles, 9.5 for loss, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and blocked field goal in 2024.

Oke was pursued by several Power Four teams such as Virginia, BYU, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, USC and many others.

While he missed most of 2025 with an injury, Silverfield referenced Oke first as a lineman impressing early on in spring practice.

"David Oke is a guy that was a highly recruited transfer but missed most of last year with an injury," Silverfield said. "He's coming in and doing some really good things."

Another defensive tackle who many publications labeled as one of the best interior lineman in the portal, Hunter Osborne, is making a case to be in the starting rotation this fall.

"Hunter Osborne is a guy that I think has a chance to be really damn good," Silverfield said.

"The way he plays, Hunter's got some leadership about him. Obviously started a lot of football games at [Virginia] last year and played a lot.

Prior to that, he transferred from Alabama, but I've been pleased with Hunter is what he's doing."

The 6-foot-4, 301 pound tackle was a factor in all 14 games in the Cavaliers surprising 11-win campaign in the ACC in 2025. Osborne recorded career-high numbers across the board with15 tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.

Out of high school, Osborne signed with the Crimson Tide as a top-170 recruit in the 2023 class and held over 50 offers from schools across the country. The Razorbacks will likely have him as the centerpiece of its interior with the goal of slowing opponent's rushing attacks.

SIlverfield seems to be pleased with other additions such as true freshmen Danny Beale and Anthony Kennedy along with transfers Trajan Odom (Ohio State) and Xadavien Sims (Oregon).

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive coordinator Ron Roberts at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

"[Sims] sometimes goes inside, what's he capable of? And to Odum, he's getting in the mix, just seeing what they're all capable of," Silverfield said. And then

for Beale and Kennedy, man, they're two young guys who look the part for sure. We've just got to continue to push them.

"Danny's done some really good things, but it's just taking the bit."

One highly regarded freshman who will play more as a pass rushing specialist as he develops is Colton Yarbrough, who at one time was rated firmly as a 4-star prospect and among the best prospects in Oklahoma.

Silverfield is confident in his abilities, but knows throwing a freshman into the fire in the SEC will be a tall task. But that's the beauty of spring practice, giving players the opportunity to prove themselves as reliable options for a first year coach.

"Colton Yarbrough, an edge guy, but another freshman that's getting thrown in the mix at defensive line in the SEC," Silverfield said. "As a freshman, it's kind of neat to kind of see what you got."

While depth is a positive, especially along the defensive line, it will take clarity as practice and scrimmages wear on that Razorbacks coaches need in order to figure out what they have.

Right now, Arkansas’ defensive line appears to have the numbers and the raw ability to compete. And the emergence of players such as Osborne and Oke provide reasons for optimism that the Razorbacks won't just be Quincy Rhodes and company in 2026.

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