Three Reasons Why Silverfield Has Arkansas Razorbacks Trending Up in Spring Ball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football has experienced an unfair share of ups and downs over the past decade.

Since the rugged tenure of Bobby Petrino, fans have seen a laid back approach from Bret Bielema, scattered-brained chaos out of Chad Morris and then there was "aw shucks" from Sam Pittman, a good man who navigated more changes in a short period of time than any single coach that came before him.



On to Ryan Silverfield, who has brought in a renewed sense of confidence to Arkansas that he will be the one to right the ship. He watched the Razorbacks collapse over the previous 3.5 seasons from just across the Mississippi River.



Silverfield is familiar with the recruiting grounds, understands the challenges Arkansas presents a coach and was still willing to take the job. The Hogs' head coaching job has been given the reputation as a career-killer.



That perception has stuck for years, but it doesn’t fully match what the Razorbacks' job actually is.



Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

This is not a program lacking resources or support from donors and an enthusiastic fanbase. From facilities to NIL backing, the Razorbacks are positioned to now compete in the SEC.

The issue was the previous coaching staff weren't given access to what they needed to win, but those mega-boosters are in alignment now to not take the football program for granted any longer.



Silverfield didn't need to overhaul everything in place, but he did have to stabilize things. He was able to flip four 4-star recruits on his first full day on the job and then put together a transfer portal class that ranked No. 7 nationally, according to On3.



There are a few reasons to look at Silverfield in a pessimistic view early on as he didn't reach the same level of success in the American Conference with Memphis, a program he inherited from former coach Mike Norvell. His 50-25 overall record speaks for itself, including wins over several power conference teams during the regular season and bowl games.



Here are three things Silverfield has said this offseason that shows he has a better chance to work out better than many want to admit.

Holding Team Accountable

"How you do anything is how you do everything," Silverfield said March 5 at the Little Rock Rotary Club meeting. "We are constantly talking about the little things. We had a player tell me yesterday, '[I was] 14 seconds late for study hall, just 14 seconds late.'

"I had some church words for him. We handled with physical punishment and held him accountable because he was late for something he said he was going to do. Everything in this program matters. From how we talk to women, to where we park, to knowing the place. If we can trust you to handle the little things we can trust you when it's 4th & 1 and the game is on the line."

Disciplinary action and tough love is needed which is something that former coach Sam Pittman had for his team. But it appears Silverfield is ready to take that to the next level because the way athletes act off the field will reflect how they play in games on Saturdays.

Desire for Fan Engagement

“My job as a coach is to make sure that we’re hitting on every aspect of this football program,” Silverfield said March 11. “Obviously the biggest thing we can do is the day-to-day with our players.

“We’re just so fortunate that so many people love the Razorbacks, love Arkansas football and are excited about what’s coming. We have the chance to kind of share our vision, tell people what we’re all about, the opportunity for people to hear me speak that not only hopefully gets the fans excited, but they have an understanding of ‘OK, who is this Ryan Silverfield guy? What’s he all about? What’s the program all about? When he talks about culture, what does that really mean?' Quite frankly, that helps with recruiting a lot because people are seeing us and have an understanding.”

Even with stadium renovations going on inside Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis last season, fans were still engaged as the Tigers had a 25% jump in attendance.

Although Memphis' season took a downturn in November, that shouldn't be a reason to doubt how his tenure at Arkansas will go.

Everyone All In

“So now, all of the sudden, you’ve created this camaraderie [with "War on the HIll"], Silverfield said. "The freshman defensive back now is hanging out with the senior offensive lineman that’s from Little Rock.

"They’re spending all this time together and, ‘Hey, make sure you’re going to class.’ ‘Hey, let’s go do this community service.’ ‘Hey, let’s go have lunch together.’ Now you’re building that bond, because we have so many new faces. You’ve got coaches learning each other, and oh, by the way, they’re working their tails off for the betterment of our program.”

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield leads Day 1 of offseason workouts for the first time ever with the Razorbacks. | Razorback Communications

Silverfield's war cry throughout his coaching tenure was having his team "all in" on every aspect of life and he expects that to bleed over to his football team.

WIth so many new faces, he came up with "War on the Hill" an offseason challenge with his roster split into different teams to create a deeper sense of team chemistry. It's about his team coming together with one goal in mind and that's becoming a brotherhood that connects players in an immediate way, but also build relationships that last a lifetime.

For a program coming off a disastrous 2-10 season, these are reasons for optimism that Arkansas can potentially turn the corner in an immediate way in 2026.

HOGS FEED: