Arkansas fans have seen highs and lows of season openers over time
As season openers go, this one won't rival Arkansas' 1974 upset of No. 5 Southern Cal. Lord willing, says Sam Pittman, it won't evoke memories of The Citadel, either.
The 20th-ranked Razorbacks grabbed the nation's attention with a 22-7 beatdown of the mighty Trojans in Little Rock 51 years ago.
How good was USC that year? The Cardinal and Gold didn't lose again, finishing 10-1-1 and winning a share of the national championship back when there were two national polls.
Unbeaten Oklahoma was the Associated Press champ but on probation and ineligible for the coaches' United Press International poll, which the Trojans claimed.
That incredible Oklahoma Sooners team led the country by scoring 43 points a game and outscored opponents by an amazing 473-92.
OU was led by Barry Switzer, a Hall of Fame coach who was a captain on Arkansas' 1959 Southwest Conference championship team, and later an assistant for legendary Hogs coach Frank Broyles.
In 1974, Broyles marveled as Dennis "Dirt" Winston almost single-handedly stifled USC's potent offense -- the Trojans outscored opponents 363-142 that season -- by making 19 tackles, many by pile-driving All-American tailback Anthony Davis.
Winston was honored as the national Defensive Player of the Week by Sports Illustrated. Two years later, he was picked in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He helped Pittsburgh's Steel Curtain defense claim back-to-back Super Bowl victories in 1978-79.
Fast forward to 1992 as Arkansas' coaching regime changed from Broyles to Lou Holtz to Ken Hatfield and then, to Jack Crowe.
Following Hatfield's six-year record of 55-17-1 -- finishing with a pair of 10-2 seasons and two Cotton Bowl losses -- Crowe stumbled to a 9-14 mark. A 5-3 record and tie for second in the Southwest Conference in 1991 was a cause for hope, however.
Then, the most stunning defeat in Arkansas football history occurred as a 1-AA team, The Citadel Bulldogs, embarrassed the Hogs in Fayetteville. All points came in the fourth quarter of the visitors' 10-3 victory, the lone touchdown coming on a 34-yard fumble return by the 'Dogs' defense.
Crowe was fired the next day by Arkansas athletics director Broyles.
Does Pittman, now beginning his sixth season as Arkansas' coach, fear an upset of similar proportions as his team takes on Alabama A&M today at 3:15 p.m. in Razorback Stadium?
No way. Coach Pitt is confident his club will take care of business, as a team favored by 46.5 points should.
Will the Hogs zoom to a 70-0 win like they did in the opener a year ago in Little Rock against Arkansas-Pine Bluff?
Perhaps, but what Pittman is looking for is a clean performance, devoid of penalties and mistakes, and not getting anyone injured.
He wants to see receivers run crisp routes and create space.
He wants senior quarterback Taylen Green to deliver passes on time and on target. He wants leadership and an error-free performance.
He wants the offensive line to mesh and set the standard for what Pittman hopes is a consistent running game to take pressure off of Green.
He wants the defensive line to dominate and those quick linebackers to wreak havoc.
All of that is likely to happen. Of course, everyone thought that's how the game against the The Citadel would go.