Arkansas Fans Satisfied As Razorbacks Top Tulsa 34-6, ends FBS Winless Drought
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FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At least for one night, Arkansas fans are singing a different tune on Dickson Street after the Hogs rolled past Tulsa, 34-6, for their first win over an FBS opponent in nearly 13 months.
Leading up to the game, fans weren't too happy after last week's 45-17 loss to No. 2 Georgia, sparking conversations across X (formerly known as Twitter) about Arkansas' finances compared to other SEC programs and questions about leadership choices and changes.
While those conversations still await official answers, the response after Saturday's win is about what you'd expect. Tulsa came in undefeated at 3-0 and left Fayetteville with its first loss.
The first half showed what some fans call a more "consistent" version of Razorback football, one they've been hoping for. Arkansas led 16-0 at the break, and Tulsa's offense didn't cross midfield until early in the third quarter.
A 12-play opening drive ended with a Max Gilbert field goal. The next time out came a KJ Jackson special, a 10-yard touchdown run that made it 10-0 and gave many fans some hope.
Speaking of Jackson, Saturday's game answered critics who questioned his ability to hold down the QB position for Arkansas.
A confident Jackson spread the ball to six receivers, went 24-for-36 (a 67% completion rate) for 309 yards and a touchdown, and posted a 142.4 rating. He threw one interception. But he stayed poised in critical moments, including a two-minute drive that set up a field goal as time expired in the first half.
Not to mention his two rushing touchdowns of the night and the absolute dimes he dropped in to wide receiver Chris Marshall.
Chris Marshall, that's it. Still shining bright, especially after last week's insane catch vs. Georgia.
The senior caught nine passes for 195 yards, the seventh-highest single-game receiving total in Arkansas history. His 20-yard touchdown catch from Jackson in the third quarter was his first of the season.
As for fans, they're ecstatic about Marshall's performance.
The defense deserves credit too. Arkansas held Tulsa to 241 total yards and forced two fumbles that the Hogs recovered. After Tulsa's only touchdown, Arkansas recovered the onside kick and answered with a touchdown drive.
It wasn't perfect. Arkansas reached the red zone seven times but managed only three touchdowns, settling for four Gilbert field goals.
After a game like this, the hope for many fans is to keep the momentum going. Next week, Arkansas packs up for Aggie country to face No. 23 Texas A&M at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 3.
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Maya Ellison is a staff writer for Arkansas Razorbacks On SI, covering Razorbacks athletics with an emphasis on football, basketball and feature storytelling. A graduate of Florida A&M University, she has previously covered college sports for Warner Bros. Discovery's NCAA Digital team, the Orlando Sentinel and FOX 5 Atlanta. Ellison currently works as a multimedia journalist at KTHV 11 in Little Rock, bringing experience in digital reporting, video production and on-camera journalism to her coverage of the Razorbacks.Follow themayaellison