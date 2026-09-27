Arkansas Fans Satisfied As Razorbacks Top Tulsa 34-6, ends FBS Winless Drought

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At least for one night, Arkansas fans are singing a different tune on Dickson Street after the Hogs rolled past Tulsa, 34-6, for their first win over an FBS opponent in nearly 13 months.

Leading up to the game, fans weren't too happy after last week's 45-17 loss to No. 2 Georgia, sparking conversations across X (formerly known as Twitter) about Arkansas' finances compared to other SEC programs and questions about leadership choices and changes.

It’s not two weeks into anything. It’s 15 years into less than mediocrity, a complete disregard for the fanbase, and a lack of effort or care for anything pertaining to success in football. We want the AD fired. We want leadership held accountable. We want to not be embarrassed. — Tyler Davis (@TylerDavis93) September 19, 2026

While those conversations still await official answers, the response after Saturday's win is about what you'd expect. Tulsa came in undefeated at 3-0 and left Fayetteville with its first loss.

The Hogs took another step forward tonight. They executed at a higher level & that enabled them to do what I said all week they SHOULD do: outclass a well-coached but less talented team. Still, it’s good to see them prove now without a doubt that they could!



KJ was up & down &… https://t.co/a8SeLqTa52 — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) September 27, 2026

The first half showed what some fans call a more "consistent" version of Razorback football, one they've been hoping for. Arkansas led 16-0 at the break, and Tulsa's offense didn't cross midfield until early in the third quarter.

A 12-play opening drive ended with a Max Gilbert field goal. The next time out came a KJ Jackson special, a 10-yard touchdown run that made it 10-0 and gave many fans some hope.

Arkansas’ only good run play this year is KJ Jackson on zone read keepers. Came into tonight averaging 5.2 yards per rush with 58% success rate. But he only keeps on about 10% of zone reads — Adam Ford (@AdamFord92) September 27, 2026

Hell yeah KJ Jackson rushing TD makes it 10-0 Arkansas — RTG (@RTGJ1999) September 27, 2026

Speaking of Jackson, Saturday's game answered critics who questioned his ability to hold down the QB position for Arkansas.

A confident Jackson spread the ball to six receivers, went 24-for-36 (a 67% completion rate) for 309 yards and a touchdown, and posted a 142.4 rating. He threw one interception. But he stayed poised in critical moments, including a two-minute drive that set up a field goal as time expired in the first half.

Not to mention his two rushing touchdowns of the night and the absolute dimes he dropped in to wide receiver Chris Marshall.

KJ is starting to get more comfortable back there.



Pocket collapses and he seems to know what to do, better than when the game started. Best play of the game by him https://t.co/M70Va2lw6X — Will Carter (@HogFanPage) September 27, 2026

I'm not an expert, but it appears to me that KJ Jackson is more accurate when he throws down field routes than shorter patterns? — Steven Glen (@Redbirdsfan82) September 27, 2026

HOT TAKE: KJ Jackson is probably the best QB we have had since Brandon Allen, but his OL and play caller are making his life miserable. — Dat Boi Silvafield (@DatBoiSammyP) September 27, 2026

Chris Marshall, that's it. Still shining bright, especially after last week's insane catch vs. Georgia.

The Arkansas fans that didn’t protest the game just saw the catch of the day from Chris Marshall pic.twitter.com/x4rXOCNOUw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 19, 2026

The senior caught nine passes for 195 yards, the seventh-highest single-game receiving total in Arkansas history. His 20-yard touchdown catch from Jackson in the third quarter was his first of the season.

WR Chris Marshall's final stat line against Tulsa:



9 receptions

195 receiving yards

1 receiving touchdown

21.7 yards per reception



His 195 receiving yards rank 7th in @RazorbackFB's single-game top 10 list. pic.twitter.com/0mP6NECUJi — Razorback Communications (@RazorbackComms) September 27, 2026

As for fans, they're ecstatic about Marshall's performance.

Chris Marshal deserved that one. Dude is ballin. One of the best WRs in the SEC



184 receiving yards, and it’s early in the 3rd. He’s single handedly making Arkansas look good tonight



23-6 Hogs https://t.co/0MUcKp1wmo — Will Carter (@HogFanPage) September 27, 2026

Chris Marshall is a bad man… — pinto (@pinto479) September 27, 2026

Chris Marshall is the 2nd best receiver in the conference. KJ is getting better. Defense is getting better. Hogs look better. Wish we could run the damn ball — 🐗🐗dAnimal🐗🐗 (@dAnimalrj) September 27, 2026

The defense deserves credit too. Arkansas held Tulsa to 241 total yards and forced two fumbles that the Hogs recovered. After Tulsa's only touchdown, Arkansas recovered the onside kick and answered with a touchdown drive.

It wasn't perfect. Arkansas reached the red zone seven times but managed only three touchdowns, settling for four Gilbert field goals.

After a game like this, the hope for many fans is to keep the momentum going. Next week, Arkansas packs up for Aggie country to face No. 23 Texas A&M at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 3.

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