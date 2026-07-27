Arkansas Football Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Everyone This Season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas freshman defensive back Tay Lockett has already given the coaching staff more than one reason to find him a role.

While his quickest path to the field may come on special teams, where his return ability gives the Razorbacks another option behind Memphis transfer Sutton Smith, it's his overall football IQ that puts him in position to crack the two-deep in fall camp.

When Lockett made his decision known that he wanted to be a Razorback in the summer of 2023, he generated some excitement for the future.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman safety Tay Lockett goes through drills during spring practice. | Tay Lockett, Instagram

The highly productive two-time Max Preps All-American dominated the prep scene out in California and did the same thing once he transferred to the Natural State for his senior year, playing for Conway.

Despite taking in some official visits at Oregon and UCLA, Lockett never once wavered from his commitment to Arkansas, ultimately closing his recruitment ahead of the 2025 season.

Lockett was electric in every role he played under those Friday night lights, recording 304 total tackles, 27 pass break-ups, 17 interceptions and 16 total touchdowns during his high school career.

The 6-foot, 180 pound defensive back will have a chance to make plays on special teams after returning two punts and a kickoff for a touchdown as a senior for the Wampus Cats.

What Coaches Are Saying

Arkansas special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford had plenty to say about Lockett's abilities on the return team, and will likely spell Sutton Smith some snaps throughout the 2026 season.

"We’ve got guys that really can do a great job," Lunsford said in April. "Tay Lockett, don’t let me forget him. He did a really good job in high school of punt returns. One thing when you start putting defensive guys back there, you want to make sure they do a really good job with their ball security.

"We’ve got to own the ball. Tay is a guy that catches the ball really well, but we got to continue to work with his ball security as we move forward.”

Lunsford knows talent on the backend when he sees it. He's been a successful head coach at Georgia Southern and always understood the type of weapon a quality special teams unit can bring to the table.

As a defensive back, Lockett will have an opportunity to snag a spot in the two-deep throughout the Razorbacks training camp. That's due to his natural instincts which made him an all-around star at the varsity level.

Blame it on Boogie 🕺 pic.twitter.com/MHw8XTIhzP — Arkansas Football 🐗 (@RazorbackFB) April 15, 2026

”Tay does have a high football IQ, he’s intelligent,” Arkansas defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said during the spring. “The toughest thing for a freshman coming in is two things, adjusting to the speed of the game and can they handle the workload?

“In high school, a lot of times people are calling two defenses. There’s two defenses which is not going to happen in college football. You’d get your eyes shot out. So his ability to understand and take on the coaching part he’s done a really good job with that. I think it’s really allowed him to get in [reps].”

Young Hogs in Secondary

The last Arkansas true freshman to make a meaningful impact in the secondary was Quincey McAdoo, who became a shutdown corner in 2022. He became a full-time contributor on the backend over the final five games of the season, recording 30 total tackles, 20 solo, four pass breakups, two interceptions and one tackle for loss.

Another former Razorback who started nearly every game during the 2011 season was Tevin Mitchel. He was an instant star in the secondary, being named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after recording 56 tackles, 33 solo stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery in 13 contests.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman safety Tay Lockett goes through defensive drills during spring practice. | Tay Lockett, Instagram

Where Lockett Fits

Lockett goes into his first fall camp looking to become a permanent fixture in a rebuilt secondary that returns just one player from last season.

A fresh start for all under a trio of new defensive back coaches Deron Wilson, Eddie Hicks and CJ Wiliford with at least four or five players making their move to start. Transfers such as Jahiem Johnson and La'Khi Roland are the likely starters at the boundary cornerback spots, while North Carolina transfer Khmori House makes the challenging move from linebacker to nickelback.

But it's the safety spot where depth becomes a bit thinner with Christian Harrison, Ian Williams, and Miguel Mitchell in the main rotation. That would give Lockett the opening he needs to insert himself into the conversation for a meaningful role in Roberts' defense that is looking to slow down passing attacks at a better rate than the previous regime.

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