Arkansas Football's Most Important Players for 2026: No. 5, Jahiem Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There were plenty of key additions out of the transfer portal during the offseason, but Jahiem "Joker" Johnson figures to be the most impactful of all at cornerback.

Johnson, 6-foot, 195 pounds, recorded 42 tackles, four interceptions and nine pass breakups on his way to All-American Conference honorable mention honors for the Green Wave. He was the standout on a unit that finished No. 126 nationally by allowing over 268 passing yards per game and 23 touchdowns.

For Johnson, he shutdown many of the receivers opposite of him, as he graded out at 77.1 overall and received a coverage grade of 76.2, according to Pro Football Focus. Once the transfer portal closed, the Hammond, La. native finished as the No. 222 ranked transfer and No. 15 among cornerbacks and will be expected to patrol one boundary of Arkansas' defense this fall.

There is no secret about how bad Arkansas' defense has been, especially on the backend where inconsistencies such as blown coverage, missed assigments, and tackling issues plagued former coach Sam Pittman's tenure.

Arkansas defensive back Jahiem Johnson goes through drills during a Razorbacks spring practice. | Jahiem Johnson, Instagram

Razorbacks Pass Coverage Ranking



2025: 239.3 ypg; No. 104 FBS

2024: 246.9 ypg; No. 111 FBS

2023: 202.8 ypg; No. 32 FBS

2022: 294.7 ypg; No. 131 FBS

2021: 213.8 ypg; No. 41 FBS

2020: 259.6 ypg; No. 102 FBS

Johnson wants to come in and change the outlook on Arkansas' defense under a trio of new defensive back coaches Deron Wilson, CJ Wiliford and Eddie Hicks. He isn't the lone newcomer either, as Miguel Mitchell is the lone returnee from last season among 18 other transfers or true freshman.

When I first entered the portal, they were probably the first team to call, and they're doing my first visit," Johnson said on March 30. "I like the defense, good people, and like what we were talking about, like they're coaching me up on stuff I hadn't been coached on before.

"I'm like, 'Okay, this how they want to develop me. Let's make it work. I'm all about development and a fair chance. I didn't waste my time either. If I'm gonna do it, let's do it, make it work, and let's get other guys on board. And once I committed, we started recruiting other people in the portal that can help this team win."

Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts likes to dial up simulated pressures in a defense created specifically by him called "Creeper." He wants to disguise his blitzes, often bringing four rushers while dropping EDGE rushers or cornerbacks into coverage zones.

Roberts' prioritizes playmaking skills at every level, primarily looking to create havoc by forcing turnovers, which is something Johnson specialized in last season with the Green Wave. If Arkansas can become a productive unit on the backend, that'll be a major stride to helping the program find stable ground, and potentially win a few games it couldn't a year ago.

"I'm focused on winning," Johnson continued. "I didn't want to postpone anything knowing I like this place. It was the perfect fit. Good coaching be developed the right way. Just make it happen with some games. That was my mindset."

Arkansas defensive back Jahiem Johnson attempts to make a tackle during the Razorbacks' Red-White Spring Game. | Jahiem Johnson, Instagram

What Coaches Are Saying

The way Johnson carried himself as a student of the game turned has impressed several coaches on staff, including Hicks, who led Cincinnati to the No. 69 finish in 2025 by giving up just 220.5 yards per game.

“Joker Johnson is by far probably one of the smartest guys I've ever been around," Hicks said in April. "Understanding the defense, understanding how the offense is trying to attack us, he gets it."

Hicks isn't the only one who is telling everyone he knows about the special talent the Razorbacks have in Johnson either.

Former Tulane assistant turned Arkansas defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson knew the type of corner skills Johnson had during his freshman year with the Green Wave. But, he also understood that coaches couldn't throw him into the fire on a top-15 pass defense that produced three NFL cornerbacks two seasons ago.

“I watched [Johnson] during his first year [with Tulane], he didn’t play a whole lot,” Wilkerson said earlier this spring. “Everybody wondered why he didn’t play. Well, we had three NFL corners. He played every game last year as a starter.

“He was a kid that would come in and just work, work, work. He would lead by his work ethic. That’s why I knew he was going to be successful. Then, when I got here, I told them, I said, ‘Guys, I don’t know how he’s going to compare to everybody talent-wise, but there’s going to be nobody works harder than him or be in the film room more often than him.’ ”

Razorbacks' Most Important Players in 2026

No. 5 Jahiem "Joker" Johnson

No. 6 Bryant Williams

No. 7 Kobe Branham

No. 8 Hunter Osborne

No. 9 Caden Kitler

No. 10 Jaden Platt

No. 11 CJ Brown

No. 12 Sutton Smith

No. 13 Khmori House

No. 14 KJ Jackson

No. 15 AJ Hill

No. 16 Steven Soles

No. 17 Jamari Hawkins

No. 18 Ismael Cisse

No. 19 La'Khi Roland

No. 20: David Oke

No. 21: Christian Harrison

No. 22: Jamonta Waller

No. 23: Charlie Collins

No. 24: Miguel Mitchell

No. 25: Caleb Bell

No. 26: Donovan Faupel

No. 27: Reginald Vaughn

No. 28: Maddox Lassiter

No. 29: Ja'Quavion Smith

No. 30: Danny Beale

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