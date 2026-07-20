Hogs' 2027 LB Commit Deserves More Recruiting Hype Than He's Received

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On the southeast border where Texas meets Louisiana, 2027 linebacker prospect Bryce Breeden is dominating the high school scene at Bridge City High School.

Over the past two seasons at the varsity level, the 6-foot-2, 220 pound linebacker has recorded 214 total tackles, 172 solo stops, 38 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, seven forced fumbles and three recoveries at the 4A level.



That level of production from the Razorback commit, especially when it comes in the talent rich Lone Star State, warrants a generous bump in recruiting rankings. However, he is currently ranked No. 954 overall, No. 81 among linebackers and No. 122 player in the state of Texas, according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Breeden's dominant showing as a junior earned him district MVP against teams like Kilgore, Orangefield, Lumberton and other quality Texas high school programs, leading his team to an 11-2 overall record before falling in the regional semifinals to Kilgore.

While the three major recruiting services are sleeping on Breeden's ability, the most notable in-state sports media group, Dave Campbell's Texas High School Football took notice of him early on and still rank him among the best players in the state.

DCTHS slots the Bridge City standout as the No. 2 overall linebacker and No. 63 ranked recruit in Texas for the 2027 recruiting cycle. When looking at 247Sports Composite rankings, the top 59 players in the state have been rated 4-stars with about five others within striking distance of reaching that threshold.

Greg Tepper of Dave Campbell's was very descriptive of Breeden's game when speaking with Bridge City head coach Josh Smalley at the Texas High School football coaches convention this week.

Bridge City (Texas) High School 3-star linebacker Bryce Breeden. | Bryce Breeden, Instagra

"For the viewer, if you've never flipped on the tape of Bryce Breeden, he's like a Tasmanian Devil out there. He's everywhere," Tepper said. "He's one of those guys, and I mean, I think this comes off as a compliment, but it's hard, I think, for the casual viewer to notice that the defensive player is actually the best player on the field.

"Usually, it's quarterback or receiver or something like that. [Breeden] is unbelievable. Flip on the tape; he's remarkable."

Smalley immediately opened up about what makes Breeden special, and it starts with the endless energy and effort he puts forth in games, practice and everyday life.

"It's his motor," Smalley said. "When I got hired, he was a freshman, and the first two things he said to me [were] I want to play big-time football, and I want to make Bridge City known for football.

"We're more of a baseball [school], you know, more successful in baseball. I consider football kind of a roller coaster program. We've had our ups and downs, and hopefully we kind of keep going up. So, that's what he told me from day one. Then, you watch him practice, you never have to cattle prod him to go harder. Like nobody's ever said, 'Hey Bryce, can you do that harder?' Like it's usually you got to kind of pull him back a little bit."

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan SIlverfield (left) with 3-star linebacker Bryce Breeden (right) out of Bridge City, Texas. | Bryce Breeden, Twitte

The best linebackers in college right now are those who process and diagnose plays as they develop while playing at warp speed. Sometimes those same guys go about life a little bit slower away from the field, but for Breeden, what you see on Friday nights is what you get from him every single day.

"He's got one speed, and then what you see on Friday is what you see Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. We spend more time pulling him back than we do ever having to go forward. He's one of the kids, I think all kids like playing football and play. Not all of them like hitting.

"He likes the physicality of going in there and just hitting you as hard as he can, and he's a smart kid, a film watcher. He shows up in the summer. With the traveling he did this summer with visits, he still made every summer workout. We're really excited that he's not going to Arkansas until December or January. That's the number one thing, its his motor that is just hard to turn off."

The Razorbacks are wanting to create havoc defensively under new coordinator Ron Roberts. If Breeden brings along his playmaking mentality with him to Fayetteville, he'll not only be one of the steals of the 2027 class, but play his way into a starting role early on in his career.

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