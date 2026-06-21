Arkansas Football's Most Important Players: No. 30, Danny Beale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not often that a true freshman will make an impact along the defensive line, especially in the SEC when most teams feature veterans at the line of scrimmage.

That means former Cross County 4-star defensive tackle Danny Beale has a chance to be a rarity at this level of college football for Arkansas.

He committed to Oklahoma State initially, but once the program parted ways with long-time coach Mike Gundy, he opted to reopen his recruitment and was pursued by Ole Miss, LSU and several other SEC rivals.

Once Ryan Silverfield was hired to replace Sam Pittman at Arkansas, he made sure the Natural State's No. 1 prospect was convinced to hop on board and stay home.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 348 pounds, he is easily the heaviest of any player listed on the roster and potentially carved out a role for himself during spring practice.

“I would say Danny, the thing that’s impressed me about him more often than not is his eagerness and willingness to come in and work,” defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson said. “He’ll come in and sit in a meeting by himself one-on-one with the coaches, wants to learn ‘what can I get better at?’ The biggest thing I tell him is, Danny’s hard on himself, man.

"Danny will make a mistake and he’s mad. Danny will go in and play with the ones and make a tackle, but then I’ll go, ‘Hey, good job man!’ [And he’ll say] ‘Coach, I messed up the play before.’ So he’s trying to be a perfectionist.

That kind of work ethic isn't rare for most college athletes as they train year round to stay ready for their chance at playing time. Beale has proven to his position coach that he wants his shot badly, and will likely get that in the 2026 season opener against North Alabama inside Razorback Stadium.

"For a young guy, because the kid’s still 17 years old, he’s in here every day, trying to learn the playbook and master his craft. He’s been the biggest bright side to me because he’s been in my office the most, working the hardest individually, trying to be ready to play this season.”

Arguably his biggest challenge is adjusting from 2A Conference in Arkansas to competition in the SEC, which is a major jump when it comes to a true freshman. Not only is he a big body, but his coaches at Cross County say he is very twitchy for someone his size and is capable of creating havoc in opposing backfields.

“Danny, again has done a good job with it,” defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said. “Got a good work ethic. He’s physical. I would say light if I said 335.

"But he’s a big physical kid that’s gonna be a really good football player. We threw him in the fire early. We’re going to baptize him, you know what I mean. Throw him in and lets go. We’re going to live with it and teach him on the ropes.”

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson during spring practices. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

Where Beale Fits on Hogs' Depth Chart

Beale took mostly second team reps and a few days at first team this spring, recording two total tackles in the Razorbacks Red-White Spring Game. The most telling part in his development will come from his performance in OTAs and other offseason work ahead of fall camp.

The Razorbacks currently have eight defensive tackles or nose tackles listed on the current roster with senior David Oke and redshirt freshman Reginald Vaughn being the lone returnees.

Redshirt junior transfer Hunter Osborne was Arkansas' biggest addition out of the transfer portal following his breakout season at Virginia. Osborne is the projected starter at defensive tackle with a trio of underclassmen in Trajen Odom, Anthony Kennedy and Vaughn behind him.

Others likely to contribute as reserves at either position are redshirt junior transfer Carlon Jones, JUCO transfer Antonio Sandel-Bascomb.

At a position group full of potential depth, Beale has a chance to solidify himself as a key contributor up front if he can avoid hitting the proverbial freshman wall this summer.

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