Arkansas Has Chance to Snap Three Ugly Losing Streaks Against Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks have been into snapping long losing streaks lately, including putting an end to their 14-game SEC losing streak at Vanderbilt two weeks ago.

Now, first-year coach Ryan Silverfield and his Arkansas team have an opportunity to put a couple more frustrating droughts behind them Saturday night against No. 23 Missouri.

In fact, the Razorbacks are 0-12 against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 poll since defeating No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 on Oct. 5, 2024 inside Razorback Stadium. That is also the last time Arkansas defeated an SEC opponent at home, a stretch that now spans nine games.

No matter what the streak might be, Silverfield isn't particularly concerned with what recent history shows. He just wants his players focused on the task at hand, and that's figuring out how to defeat a dangerous Missouri team for the first time since 2021.

"Obviously, I always appreciate former players. I always appreciate the entire history of Arkansas football," Silverfield said Monday. "I think everybody realizes how important that is to me and this program, but we have not talked about the recent failures between us and our opponent, right, versus Missouri. So, that that has zero reflection or zero effect on what we're going to do moving forward."

The Tigers' dominance hasn't exactly been a recent development, either. Missouri has been a thorn in Arkansas' side since the Battle Line Rivalry was introduced ahead of the 2014 season. Since then, Arkansas has only won twice (2015, 2021), but have blown fourth quarter leads in 2016, 2017, 2020, 2022, and 2024.

That's become a familiar theme for a program that has struggled to finish close games against any team in college football with a pulse in recent years.

Now, Silverfield has an opportunity to put an end to several frustrating streaks in one night, something that would certainly go a long way toward changing the perception of where Arkansas football currently stands under its first-year coach.

A victory would give Arkansas consecutive SEC wins for the first time since 2021, while providing Silverfield with his first victory over a ranked opponent since defeating USF and current Auburn coach Alex Golesh on Oct. 25, 2025, during his final season at Memphis.

Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Tigers is set for 6:45 p.m. on Halloween night, with coverage on the SEC Network and Razorback Sports Network.

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