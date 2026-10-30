Per Kalshi’s college football head coaches fired market, Deion Sanders is all but out of Colorado at some point in the next few months. Primetime’s price has surged to the top of the board at a 99% chance of being fired by February.

Just last week, Sanders sat with a 90% chance of being fired before the 9% spike. Kalshi settles the market on whether Colorado fires Sanders by February. A $10 trade on Sanders being fired by then profits just $.09.

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From Primetime to Time to go

The Deion Sanders experiment in Colorado has not gone as planned, and right now the Buffaloes are in line for their worst season yet during his tenure. Aside from sitting at 2-5, Colorado has the worst offense in the Big 12 at just 20.1 points and the second-worst defense, allowing 32.3 points.

What forced the latest spike going into Week 9 was their 57-24 loss to Oklahoma State. This was the most points they’ve allowed all season. Making matters even worse, Oklahoma State put up nearly 600 yards of total offense.

Colorado’s loss to Oklahoma State is the least of his worries, though. To this point, he’s 18-26 as head coach and 5-14 over the last two seasons. He’s turned just one season with 6+ wins and lost the only bowl game that Colorado has been to. It’s also worth noting that over the last two seasons, Colorado has lost its games by 9+ points on average.

How Colorado could fire Deion

The price is high, but Colorado may have to accept its losses and cut ties with Coach Prime. After Sanders led Colorado to its only 6+ win season in 2024, at 9-4, the program rewarded him with a 5-year, $54 million extension through the 2029 season.

Under the extension, Colorado would owe him 75% of his remaining contract if he’s fired. At this time, that's roughly $26 million. If Sanders were to leave on his own before December 31, 2026, he’d get $10 million. At a $16 million difference, do not expect Sanders to leave on his own.

Sanders and Colorado take on Kansas State in Week 9, where the Buffs are favored for the first time this season over a Power 4 opponent.

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