FAU vs. North Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The Florida Atlantic Owls and North Texas Mean Green are set to face each other in a big American Conference showdown on Thursday night.

The Mean Green are one of only two teams that are still undefeated in American Conference Play, having beaten Tulsa, Charlotte, and Tulane in their last three games. Meanwhile, the Owls are looking to get back in conference contention after losing to Army in Week 6. The Owls bounced back with a close 51-49 win against Rice this past week.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Florida Atlantic +13.5 (-108)

North Texas -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Florida Atlantic +390

North Texas -520

Total

OVER 76.5 (-112)

UNDER 76.5 (-108)

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas How to Watch

Date: Thursday, October 29

Time: 7:30 pm ET

Venue: DATCU Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Florida Atlantic record: 5-2 (2-1 in American)

North Texas record: 5-2 (3-0 in American)

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 4-1 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Florida Atlantic is 4-3 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-1 in Florida Atlantic games this season

North Texas is 5-2 against the spread this season

The OVER is 6-1 in North Texas games this season

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Key Player to Watch

Tayven Jackson, QB - North Texas Mean Green

Tayven Jackson has been one of the main driving forces behind North Texas's explosive offense. He has completed 72.4% of passes for 2,173 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, while adding 55 yards and two touchdowns with his legs. The only thing that has held him back at times has been interceptions, as he's thrown five through their first seven games. If he can limit his turnovers, the sky is the limit for the Mean Green offense.

Florida Atlantic vs. North Texas Prediction and Best Bet

Call me crazy, but I'm going to take this freakishly high total of 76.5 and bet the OVER.

If you love offense, you're going to want to tune into this game because both of these teams are all gas, no brakes. All you have to do is look at their combined scores in recent matchups, and you should know what to expect when these two teams take the field against each other. 78 points were scored in their most recent meeting in 2024, and they even have a game in which 100 points were scored back when they faced each other in 2017.

Heading into this week's matchup, North Texas has the nation's No. 2 offense by adjusted EPA per play. Meanwhile, their defense is 116th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play. It's a similar story for FAU, which comes in at 45th and 136th in those two metrics.

Let's root for offensive chaos in this game and take the OVER.

Pick: OVER 76.5 (-112) via DraftKings

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.