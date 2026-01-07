Razorbacks land four defensive transfers to stabilize depth chart

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas didn’t announce a rebuild. It didn’t pretend January signings fix everything.

The Razorbacks just did what college football teams do now when holes show up on the roster.

They went shopping.

Over a short stretch, the Hogs added four defensive players from the transfer portal:

Steven Soles, an edge rusher from Kentucky

Khmori House, a linebacker from North Carolina

Shelton Lews, a cornerback from Clemson

Jamonta Walker, an edge rusher from Auburn.

Different paths, same destination, and a clear message about how Arkansas plans to fill out its defense.

This wasn’t about flash. It was about function.

Arkansas needed experience, and it went looking for players who’ve already seen real snaps instead of hypothetical upside. The portal provided options, and the Razorbacks took them.

Razorbacks add more edge presence from Kentucky

Before Arkansas turned its attention to North Carolina, Clemson and Auburn, the Razorbacks found another defensive piece closer to home — sort of.

Kentucky transfer Steven Soles, a 6-foot-2, 237-pound edge rusher, announced his commitment to Arkansas on Wednesday, becoming the 16th transfer portal pledge for the Razorbacks this cycle.

Soles recorded 11 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks across 11 games this past season at Kentucky. He also added two forced fumbles and two pass breakups, showing an ability to affect plays beyond just rushing the passer.

Pro Football Focus graded Soles favorably as a pass rusher, giving him an 89.1 pass-rush grade on 184 snaps. He arrives in Fayetteville with two years of eligibility remaining, giving Arkansas both immediate help and some flexibility.

There’s context to the numbers. Soles wasn’t an every-down defender, and his run-defense grade lagged behind his pass-rush production. Arkansas isn’t asking him to be everything. It’s asking him to be useful.

With Soles added to the mix, the Razorbacks continued to stack edge depth as they reshaped the defense through the transfer portal.

A steady presence in the middle

House arrives from North Carolina with experience at linebacker, a position Arkansas needed to steady. The Razorbacks didn’t chase mystery upside here.

They targeted someone who’s played, learned, and understands what it takes to survive on Saturdays.

In his comments following the decision, House pointed to opportunity and fit. That’s portal language, but it matters. Arkansas sold him on a role and a chance to contribute, and the commitment followed.

The Hogs didn’t promise him superstardom. They promised him a place.

For Arkansas, adding House was about reliability. Linebacker is a spot where missed assignments get loud fast, and the Razorbacks wanted someone who’s already been coached through those mistakes.

Experience added to the secondary

Then came help in the secondary. Arkansas landed Shelton Lews, a cornerback who spent his college time inside Clemson’s defensive program.

That alone tells you something about the environment he came from.

Clemson doesn’t recruit defensive backs for decoration. Competition is constant, snaps are earned, and mistakes are remembered.

Lews talked about development and trust in his remarks, and Arkansas needed someone who’d already lived in that kind of room.

The Razorbacks have been searching for stability at corner, and Lews brings experience shaped by a program that expects defensive backs to hold up under pressure.

Arkansas isn’t asking him to re-invent himself. It’s asking him to show what he already knows.

Edge help with SEC familiarity

The final addition came on the edge. Jamonta Walker transfers in from Auburn, bringing SEC experience and a background as a former four-star prospect.

Arkansas didn’t have to imagine what he looks like against big tackles and fast quarterbacks. He’s already seen it.

Walker’s comments focused on comfort and connection. Arkansas’ staff made him feel at home, and that mattered. For a player who’s already been inside one SEC program, familiarity and clarity tend to win.

The Hogs needed help rushing the passer. Walker fills a role Arkansas has been working to strengthen.

Taken together, these three commitments don’t change the national conversation. They do change Arkansas’ depth chart.

Linebacker, corner, and edge were all areas where experience mattered more than projection. Arkansas didn’t chase stars or rankings. It chased players who’ve already lived college football at a high level.

That’s what portal recruiting looks like when it’s used with purpose.

The Razorbacks didn’t pitch instant greatness. They pitched opportunity, development, and need. House, Lews, and Walker all heard the same message and made the same decision.

Arkansas isn’t finished building. But it’s clearly done guessing.

Key takeaways

Arkansas added defensive help at linebacker, corner, and edge

Khmori House, Shelton Lews, and Jamonta Walker bring experience from Power 4 programs

The Razorbacks used the portal to fill needs, not chase hype

