Arkansas Looks to Add Fireworks to 2027 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE. Ark — Arkansas is pushing to turn summer momentum into fireworks, as two prospects are expected to announce this week in Asa Barnes and Aden Starling.

The Razorbacks coaching staff has a clear message, which is stacking speed, skill, and versatility. Alnd those are boxes that both Barnes and Starling check.

Asa Barnes, Running Back

The Tennessee native is a complete back with burst through the hole and soft hands out of the backfield. HIs throwback style with a one-cut efficiency fits Arkansas’s zone looks, then flips fluidly into receiver mode on angle routes and wheel concepts.

As a junior year, the 6-foot, 200 pound tailback recording 1,208 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground while adding another 567 yards and six scores receiving.

The Martin (Tenn.) native has been looked at as an Arkansas lock following his official visit to the Razorbacks back on May 29. Barnes currently ranks nationally as the No. 538 prospect nationally, and No. 37 among running backs and the No. 24 recruit out of Tennessee.

Aden Starling, Wide Receiver

Smooth is the word when it comes to Starling's game.

At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Starling stretches the field with his explosive speed off the line and possesses ability to high-point the ball.

A consensus 3-star receiver is currently ranked No. 72 among wide receivers and the No. 78 prospect out of the Lone Star State, according to Rivals.

Arkansas and LSU are considered leaders for Starling, who is coming off a junior year where he recorded 41 receptions for 405 yards and seven touchdowns.

How Each Fit in Razorbacks Offense

Barnes unlocks the ability to shake up the defense, whether that be in 11 or 12 personnel.

His presence forces defenses to load the box to avoid motion mismatches on choice routes and sit light in coverage as he churns out 5-to-7-yard runs that keeps things on schedule.

Expect Barnes to be featured heavily in RPOs and screen variations that punish edge blitzers.

Barnes’s versatility pairs cleanly with Arkansas’s current room with his ceiling being the starter or becoming option 1B.

As for Starling, he widens windows in the open field with route tempo, creates honest cushions, opens seams for tight ends and has speed to blow the top off a defense.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

What should excite fans is his work on crossing patterns where he can work in space, and knows how to turn turn the accelerators on to create separation for big gains.

Starling changes spacing on the field with elite route-running skills on the outside. Arkansas' offensive history under Tim Cramsey is all about getting guys in space with open field to work in. He'll have time to develop once he arrives on a college campus, but already knows how to stress coverage, get open and take pressure off the run game.

Continuing Momentum

Adding recruits from border neighbors Texas and Tennessee will help the Razorbacks' case heading into the 2028 recruiting class, and boost their trajectory on the trail. It's not solely about building the 2027 class but about building for the future, as first-year coach Ryan Silverfield looks to lay the foundation for how the Razorbacks want to be going into the future.

If Arkansas can close on both Barnes and Starling, Arkansas will be gaining two potential playmakers for many years to come.

Sign up to our free newsletter, and follow us on Facebook, X (Twitter) for the latest news.