Razorbacks Earn Commitment From Dominant Texas LB Bryce Breeden

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Productive Bridge City, Texas standout linebacker Bryce Breeden committed to Arkansas on Friday night.

Breeden, 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, held offers from Northwestern, TCU, Purdue, Arizona, Michigan State, Baylor, Houston, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and many others.

"It wasn’t an easy decision," Breeden said at his commitment ceremony. "But with with that being said, for the next 4 to 5 years I’ll be taking my academics and talents to the University of Arkansas."

The Razorbacks appeared to pull away in his recruitment early on when coach Ryan Silverfield and his staff took over in November. Breeden visited multiple times over the spring and is fresh off an "amazing" official visit in Fayetteville.

Breeden has been a force at the second level for Bridge City the previous two seasons, recording 214 tackles, 38 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, seven forced fumbles and three recoveries at the 4A level.

"Coach Chad Landry put his trust in me and played me as a freshman but playing as a freshman wasn’t the goal for me," Breeden said. "I wanted the most, I wanted to play big-time Division I football. So, I started sending my film to every coach I could find and had no luck. Sophomore year comes around and I had a breakout season racking over 116 total tackles, and I was still posting film.

"When I saw kids in the area getting offers, I started getting discouraged... Maybe thinking this isn’t for me. On March 5, 2025, I was called out of class and coach says someone from Texas Tech wants to speak to you. I felt like I could jump through the roof on how excited I was. So many mixed emotions flooded me at once and from then on it’s been a crazy ride with a total of 33 Division I offers.

"After finally narrowing down to these final six being Michigan, TCU, Arkansas, Arizona, Purdue, and Northwestern, every one of these schools was a great fit."

That kind of production in the Lone Star State is rare, but usually propped up with a high 3-star rating among the top 600 players in the country. Instead, Breeden is currently ranked touted as the No. 76 linebacker in the nation and No. 134 in the state of Texas, according to Rivals.

Luckily for Arkansas, they received a commitment from a driven student-athlete, but now it's going to take continual recruitment in order to keep Breeden in the fold.

The Razorbacks now have commitments from 23 athletes and currently rank No. 29 nationally, according to 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.

Arkansas' 2027 Commit List

• 4-star DE Keith Richmond, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Pinson, (Ala.)

• 4-star OL Alijah Shaw, 6-foot-9, 290 lbs., Leawood, (Kan.)

• 4-star WR Jabari Watkins, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Thomasville, (Ga.)

• 4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

• 4-star WR Darion Moseley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. Alabaster, (Ala.)

• 3-star CB Kevin Grant, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs., Arlington, Texas

• 3-star RB Jeremiah Dent, 6-foot, 200 lbs., Marion

• 3-star CB John Catlin IV, 6-foot, 170 lbs., Denton, Texas

• 3-star CB Stanley Peters, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs., Seminary, (Miss.)

• 3-star LB Bryce Breeden, 6-foot-1, 221 lbs., Bridge City, Texas

• 3-star OL Teagan Parizek, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs., Hendersonville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star DL James Stewart, 6-foot-2, 290 lbs., Murfreesboro, (Tenn.)

• 3-star S Jameer Cantrell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs., Buford, (Ga.)

• 3-star OL Judah Gumbs, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs., Seffner, (Fla.)

• 3-star QB Cason Myers, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Auburn, (Ala.)

• 3-star TE Parker Keenan, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs., Clarksville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

• 3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

• 3-star LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

• 3-star OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

• P Declan Hamm, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Lewisville, Texas

• K Rocco DePrima, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Columbia, (Mo.)

• DL Mahonri Maiava, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs., Garden City, (Kan.)

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