Razorbacks Impress 4-Star Wide Receiver Alvin Mosley During Official Visit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With an upcoming commitment date of June 27, 4-star wide receiver Alvin Mosley took his official visit to Arkansas and came away impressed by the program new coach Ryan Silverfield is putting into motion.

"This weekend was definitely a great official visit at Arkansas," Mosley tells Arkansas Razorbacks on SI. "I was able to see a lot of good things from a culture standpoint.

"The coaches [were great] and heard plenty of good things about them from the curent group of [Arkansas] receivers that are already here. All around, this was definitely a good experience."

Mosley will be choosing between the Razorbacks, Ole Miss, Texas and Houston and made sure to take official visits to each of his top four schools as his decision nears.

He is the No. 120 overall player in the country, No. 16 among wideouts, and No. 17 among recruits in the Lone Star State,according to 247Sports.

As one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the 2027 class, Mosley backed it up on the field by recording 67 catches for 1,138 yards and 20 touchdowns. In addition to his work as a pass catcher, he notched seven scores on the ground and reached paydirt three times on special teams.

The Razorbacks already have commitments from a solid pair of 4-star wide receivers in Jabari Watkins and Darion Moseley.

Arkansas currently holds commitments from 20 total prospects this cycle with a No. 11 ranking among SEC teams and No. 32 nationally, according to 247Sports team rankings.

Another official visitor from the weekend with a commitment date nearing is 3-star linebacker Bryce Breeden, who will go public with his decision Friday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. He will be choosing between Arkansas, TCU, Michigan, Northwestern, Arizona and Purdue.

Breeden recorded 109 Total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three forced fumbles, two blocked field goals and two pass breakups as a junior for Bridge City High School.

Arkansas' 2027 Commit List

• 4-star DE Keith Richmond, 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Pinson, (Ala.)

• 4-star OL Alijah Shaw, 6-foot-9, 290 lbs., Leawood, (Kan.)

• 4-star WR Jabari Watkins, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs., Thomasville, (Ga.)

• 4-star OL Okaefe Oruru, 6-foot-6, 310 lbs., Jenks, (Okla.)

• 4-star WR Darion Moseley, 6-foot, 190 lbs. Alabaster, (Ala.)

• 3-star CB Kevin Grant, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs., Arlington, Texas

• 3-star RB Jeremiah Dent, 6-foot, 200 lbs., Marion

• 3-star CB John Catlin IV, 6-foot, 170 lbs., Denton, Texas

• 3-star OL Teagan Parizek, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs., Hendersonville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star DL James Stewart, 6-foot-2, 290 lbs., Murfreesboro, (Tenn.)

• 3-star S Jameer Cantrell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs., Buford, (Ga.)

• 3-star OL Judah Gumbs, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs., Seffner, (Fla.)

• 3-star QB Cason Myers, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Auburn, (Ala.)

• 3-star TE Parker Keenan, 6-foot-5, 230 lbs., Clarksville, (Tenn.)

• 3-star OL Bradley Sturdivant, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs., Sheridan

• 3-star DL Eli Thornton, 6-foot-3, 315 lbs., Valley View

• 3-star LB Will Caston, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Fayetteville

• 3-star OL Henry Frazier, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs., Rogers

• P Declan Hamm, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs., Lewisville, Texas

• K Rocco DePrima, 6-foot, 180 lbs., Columbia, (Mo.)

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