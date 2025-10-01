Arkansas loses commitment from lineman Ben Mubenga as class shrinks again
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ recruiting class lost another piece Wednesday when Ben Mubenga, a three-star offensive lineman from Buford, Ga., announced he was backing away from his pledge.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect had committed to the Razorbacks in June after an official visit. His decision makes him the 10th player to decommit from Arkansas in the past three weeks, a wave of recruiting fallout tied closely to the firing of head coach Sam Pittman and subsequent staff changes.
Mubenga shared his decision with a brief social media post, writing “AGTG Gods Plan” and tagging national recruiting analysts. His exit drops Arkansas’ 2026 class in the national rankings, falling from 56th to 59th, according to 247Sports.
A run of departures
Mubenga’s decision follows a flurry of decommitments across multiple positions.
Earlier this week, defensive tackle Ari Slocum of Louisiana reopened his recruitment, joining offensive linemen Carnell Jackson and Adam Auston, who also walked away from Arkansas in the same 24-hour span.
In the days prior, the Razorbacks lost commitments from JJ Bush, Caleb Gordon and Keymian Henderson. Four-star tackle Bryce Gilmore had been among the first to decommit after staff changes became public.
In total, Arkansas has seen its 2026 commitment list reduced by nearly a third, a dramatic shift that has forced the program to reconsider its approach.
Staff changes shake stability
The string of departures comes amid sweeping changes to the football program. Pittman was dismissed after a 2-3 start to the season, and interim coach Bobby Petrino quickly fired defensive coordinator Travis Williams, co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and defensive line coach Deke Adams.
Those moves unsettled several prospects who had built relationships with the staff. Slocum, in his decommitment announcement, said, “After prayer and discussions with my mother and family, I have decided to decommit. My recruitment is now 100% open.”
Athletics director Hunter Yurachek acknowledged last week that the program’s reliance on large freshman classes may be outdated. Instead, he pointed to the transfer portal as a bigger piece of Arkansas’ future roster strategy.
“The days of bringing in 25 or 30 freshmen and thinking that you can turn a program with freshmen are going to go by the wayside,” Yurachek said.
The comment reflects an evolving approach across the SEC, where schools are balancing high school recruiting with aggressive portal use. Arkansas, in particular, may have to rely on portal additions to stabilize its roster during the coaching transition.
Where the class stands now
Following Mubenga’s exit, Arkansas is down to 18 commitments for the 2026 cycle. The class still features offensive line pledges Ashley Walker, Hugh Smith and Tucker Young, along with skill players and defenders who have yet to waver publicly.
The Razorbacks’ class ranks near the bottom half of the SEC, but the eventual hiring of a permanent head coach could determine whether the program can regain momentum with its remaining recruits and attract new pledges.
Key takeaways
• Ben Mubenga’s departure is the Razorbacks’ 10th decommitment in three weeks.
• Staff upheaval, including Pittman’s firing, is a central factor in the instability.
• Arkansas plans to lean more on the transfer portal while reshaping its recruiting strategy.